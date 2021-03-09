Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from recreation, water, and bridge infrastructure projects

REGINA, SK, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Saskatchewan are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, as well as promote job creation, growth and investment. Investments in Saskatchewan's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to make communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $33 million in joint funding for 26 projects in Saskatchewan.

Recreation infrastructure projects include a new park and community garden in the Village of Craven. This project – along with improvements to arenas, pools, playgrounds, and community centres across Saskatchewan – will provide residents with access to programs and services, and promote a healthy lifestyle. The Rural Municipality of Porcupine No. 395 and the Rural Municipality of Preeceville No. 334 will see the replacement of rural bridges to strengthen the ability to move goods and services on the local transportation network. Additionally, important upgrades to water and wastewater systems in the Town of Hudson Bay and the Village of Edenwold will help protect the health of residents and the environment.

Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. To that end, the Government of Canada is investing more than $21 million in these projects through the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing over $12 million.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Saskatchewan to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking decisive actions to help create jobs and support our economy. These projects in Saskatchewan will provide better access to community amenities such as playgrounds and swimming pools, update sewage systems and provide reliable, efficient water services. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our provincial government is proud to play a role in these infrastructure initiatives by investing more than $12 million that will help them move from the drawing board to reality. These projects improve the rural transportation system, water and recreation facilities, create jobs, improve quality of life and strengthen Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

In Saskatchewan , Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $721 million in over 400 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada plan.

Backgrounder

Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from recreation, water, and bridge infrastructure projects

Funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 26 infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan. The Government of Canada is investing more than $21 million in these projects, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing over $12 million. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are more than $12 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $46 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

Recreation infrastructure projects funded under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream, the Green Infrastructure Stream, or the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding Big River First Nation Big River First Nation Arena Build Project Construction of a new arena and associated amenities connected to a high school. $7,101,750 n/a $2,367,250 City of Flin Flon City of Flin Flon Safe Playground Upgrade Various upgrades to the area and replacement of the playground equipment and rehabilitation of the outdoor rink. $31,720 $26,431 $21,149 City of Weyburn Weyburn Recreation and Cultural Centre Facility Out of Contract Amenities Construction of new amenities related to hockey, soccer and other recreational activities. $500,712 $417,218 $333,850 Northern Village of Denare Beach Northern Village of Denare Beach Community Hockey Bunk Revitalization Project Expansion of the outdoor ice surface to create a skating ring around the main skating surface that will allow for both hockey and skating simultaneously. $31,000 $25,831 $20,669 Town of Ogema Ogema Regional Park Authority Swimming Pool Rebuild Replacement of the existing outdoor swimming pool. $330,760 $275,606 $220,534 Resort Village of Big Shell Resort Village of Big Shell Recreation Committee Playground Project Construction of a playground near the beach. $24,800 $20,665 $16,535 Town of Assiniboia Town of Assiniboia and District Recreation Complex Replacement of the existing ice arena built in 1956 with a new multi-use facility. It will include a teen centre, full-size rink, walking track, multi-use sport and recreation room, a canteen, dressing rooms and a Lakota First Nation Education and Interpretive Centre. $6,293,010 $5,243,651 $4,195,865 Town of Delisle Town of Delisle Splash Park Creation of a splash park and green space facility. $123,930 $103,265 $82,631 Town of Duck Lake Town of Duck Lake Belladrome Upgrade Roof replacement, kitchen area upgrades, installation of weeping tiles, and addition of wheelchair accessible bathrooms. $101,824 $84,845 $67,891 Town of Eston Town of Eston Lions Pool Upgrades Upgrades to the existing facility, including change rooms, washrooms, pool flooring and associated works. $23,700 $19,748 $15,802 Town of Hague Town of Hague Arena Floor Upgrades Install a concrete floor and associated floor heating/cooling systems for the existing ice surface. $486,000 $404,960 $324,040 Town of Hudson Bay Town of Hudson Bay Aquatic (Pool) Renewal / Replacement Renewal of the existing pool, which is at end of its life cycle, along with associated works. $639,120 $532,547 $426,133 Town of Lanigan Town of Lanigan and District Water Park Project Replacement of the existing community pool with a new waterpark facility. It will include a swimming pool, splash park and other amenities. $1,111,700 $926,324 $741,226 Town of Rosthern Town of Rosthern Jubilee Sports Centre Arena Revitalization Upgrades to the arena floor and roof to ensure facility longevity. $593,170 $494,259 $395,496 Village of Abbey Village of Abbey Playground Revitalization Revitalizing the playground at the Abbey Business and Community Centre. $40,160 $33,463 $26,777 Village of Canwood Village of Canwood Curling Rink Re-Build Rebuild the shelter over the 3 sheets of curling ice and attach the new structure to the viewing area. $180,000 $149,985 $120,015 Village of Craven Village of Craven Park and Community Garden Create a new park and community garden complete with a play structure, a full size basketball court, half soccer field, and a community garden with a small orchard. $42,380 $34,964 $28,606 Village of Muenster Muenster Community Center Board Wheelchair Accessibility Project Renovate the entrance by removing walls and installing two new sets of doors, replacing handrails, installing a ramp and a wheelchair elevator. $39,280 $32,730 $26,190 Village of Odessa Village of Odessa Community Hall Replacement of the existing hall with a new facility capable of supporting local and area events. $246,016 $204,993 $164,031 Village of Rama Village of Rama A New Way to Play Installation of an accessible play structure, accessible picnic tables, and an accessible swing set and bench. $24,600 $20,498 $16,402 Whitesand Regional Park Whitesand Regional Park Kitchen / Canteen Upgrade Renovations to the kitchen / canteen area at the Whitesand Regional Park. $13,200 $10,999 $8,801 Total federal, provincial and municipal / other funding $17,978,832 $9,062,982 $9,619,893

Water and waste water management projects funded under the Green Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding Duck Mountain Provincial Park Duck Mountain Provincial Park Waste Water Treatment Upgrades Improvements to the existing sewage lagoons and associated works. $530,000 $530,000 n/a Town of Hudson Bay Town of Hudson Bay - Sewage Lift Station No. 1 and Force Main Upgrade Replacement of the main sewage pumping station and sewer force main connecting the lift station to the town's sewage lagoon. $1,436,000 $1,196,547 $957,453 Village of Edenwold SaskWater - Edenwold - Village of Edenwold Potable Water Supply Pipeline Project Expansion of the existing regional drinking water system. $966,320 $805,186 $644,294 Total federal, provincial and municipal / other funding $2,932,320 $2,531,733 $1,601,747

Bridge improvement projects funded under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding Rural Municipality of Porcupine No. 395 Farley Bridge Replacement Replace the existing bridge with a new precast concrete and steel bridge. Work includes dismantling and disposal of the existing structure, the installation of a new steel/concrete structure, and construction of the bridge approaches. $166,650 $333,350 $1,100,000 Rural Municipality of Preeceville No. 334 Hinchliffe Bridge Replacement Replace the existing bridge with a new precast concrete and steel bridge. $166,650 $333,350 $450,000* Total federal, provincial and municipal / other funding $333,300 $666,700 $1,550,000

* The Rural Municipality of Preeceville No. 334 Hinchliffe Bridge Replacement project is partially financed under the federal Gas Tax Fund.

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-sk-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

