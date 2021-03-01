Residents of Oliver Paipoonge to benefit from improved recreational infrastructure

OLIVER PAIPOONGE, ON, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Her Worship, Lucy Kloosterhuis, Mayor of Oliver Paipoonge, announced joint funding for improvements to four community and recreation facilities in the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $69,000 toward these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $57,000, with the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge contributing over $46,000 toward these projects.

One project is the rehabilitation and improvement of the Nor West Arena. Work includes replacing portions of the standing seam metal roof, building side panels, and replacing the floor brine pump in the ice plant. As well the ice plant system will be evaluated to identify other components needing attention. These improvements mean that area residents will be able to participate in hockey, figure skating, and ringette programs and tournaments in a safer and more energy efficient facility. These upgrades will also improve the facility's performance and lengthen its lifespan.

Additional projects include roof and exterior repairs, and replacement of the HVAC unit at the Rosslyn Hall, and replacing the fire alarm control panel in Murillo Hall. Parking lot pavement and concrete at both facilities will also be rehabilitated. With these improvements, the Halls, widely used for a variety of activities and events, will be better able to serve the community. The Murillo and Rosslyn branches of the municipal library will also have accessible customer service counters installed, which will improve service for children and persons with physical disabilities.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they need it the most.

Quotes

"Investments in safe and modern recreation infrastructure are key to building healthy and resilient communities, while also strengthening community connections and providing valuable services. The rehabilitation of recreation facilities in Oliver Paipoonge mean that friends and families will have safe, energy efficient, and accessible places to gather and stay fit for decades to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am pleased to represent the Province of Ontario to acknowledge this investment to the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge. The importance of these infrastructure upgrades cannot be underestimated. These projects will help facilitate modern, safe, and accessible recreation infrastructure for the people of Oliver Paipoonge, which is critical to building healthy and resilient communities."

Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"It is very challenging for municipalities like Oliver Paipoonge to find the resources needed to properly maintain our facilities. We are very thankful therefore to receive generous financial support from the Federal and Provincial Governments to undertake these rehabilitation projects. The Nor West Arena, Murillo Hall and Rosslyn Hall are cornerstones of community life in the Municipality and these improvements will do much to ensure these facilities can continue to serve the community."

Her Worship, Lucy Kloosterhuis, Mayor of Oliver Paipoonge

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing over under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,780 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,780 infrastructure projects. Across the province, and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million , with Canada investing approximately $407 million , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres,libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

Backgrounder: Residents of Oliver Paipoonge to benefit from improved recreational infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support improvements to four community and recreation infrastructure projects in the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $69,000 toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario providing over $57,000 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge is contributing more than $46,000 total.

Project Information:

Project title Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Accessible Customer Service Desks Accessible customer service counters will be installed at the Murillo and Rosslyn branches of the municipal library. Work includes removing and replacing existing desks with counters that meet requirements under the Accessibility of Ontarians with Disabilities Act. The counters will improve customer service for children and people with physical disabilities. $3,419 $2,849 $2,280 Murillo Hall Project work includes replacing the fire alarm control panel; repairing cracked, deteriorated asphalt in the parking lot; and improving the condition of concrete walkways. Improvements will allow residents to access the building more safely, while enabling the municipality to continue offering quality services to the community. $12,600 $10,499 $8,401 Nor West Arena Work includes replacing a portion of the original standing seam metal roof; repairing corroded areas; replacing downspouts and vents; replacing the overhead door and window sealants; and repairing the cooling and heating floor brine pump. These improvements will improve arena safety and lengthen the lifespan of the facility. As well a specialist will review the ice plant system to identify components requiring attention. $34,163 $28,467 $22,778 Rosslyn Community Centre Work consists of repairing the exterior wall to replace damaged mortar and bricks, repairing and replacing deteriorated sealants throughout the roof, replacing the HVAC unit, and improving the condition of the asphalt in the parking lot. These improvements mean area residents will be able to access municipal services, and attend community and recreational events in a safer and more energy efficient facility. $19,250 $16,040 $12,835

