Residents in Western Newfoundland and Labrador communities benefit from improved water and wastewater infrastructure

MOUNT MORIAH, NL, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health; it is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in safe and modern water and wastewater infrastructure will play a key role in ensuring Western Newfoundland residents have access to reliable services to support a healthy community.

Today, Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna; and the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and announced more than $6 million in joint funding for seven projects to safeguard public health and the environment in communities in the Bay of Islands, in Western Newfoundland and Labrador.

In Mount Moriah, improvements to the potable water and sewer system along the western end of Route 450 mean area residents will have greater access to potable water, and better wastewater management. These improvements will also provide new water and sewer systems for 35 homes in the area.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.1 million, with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador providing over $2.6 million for these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The municipalities are contributing more than $1.2 million in total towards their respective projects.

Quotes

"Investing in high-quality water infrastructure is an essential part of building greener and healthier communities. We are proud to invest in better water and wastewater services for these seven communities in the Bay of Islands, supporting future community growth and protecting the environment. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna

"Water and wastewater infrastructure is important to all of our communities. We are happy to work with these communities to identify their municipal needs and to ensure their infrastructure can continue to operate for the benefit of their residents without interruption."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $503 million towards over 615 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards over 615 infrastructure projects across under the plan. The Government of Canada has invested over $113.9 million in 233 green infrastructure projects across the province.

has invested over in 233 green infrastructure projects across the province. Canadians can see projects under way in their community through the Investing in Canada Plan project map: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html.

Related product

Backgrounder

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

Backgrounder

Residents in Western Newfoundland and Labrador communities benefit from improved water and wastewater infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support seven infrastructure projects in communities in the Bay of Islands, in Western Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.1 million and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $2.6 million to these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The municipalities are contributing more than $1.2 million total toward their respective projects.

Project Information:



Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Water & Sewer City Boundary to Serpentine Road Mount Moriah Replacement of a portion of the water and sewer system on Route 450, including the installation of 750m of water main and 750m of sewer lines. Residents will benefit from increased access to potable water, better wastewater management, and new water and sewer systems for 35 homes. $544,101 $680,126 $ 275,773 Water & Sewer Phase 6A West End Lark Harbour The installation of a water and sanitary sewer system on the west end of Route 450. This includes installing 550 metres of water main, 550 metres of sewer lines, and one lift station. The project will provide service connections for 39 homes. This project will increase the town's capacity to manage wastewater and stormwater efficiently. $544,101 $680,126 $ 275,773 Sewer Extension Lower Cove Road Sewer Phase 2 McIvers The installation of a sanitary system on Lower Cove Road and R 440. This will include the replacement of approximately 860m of sanitary sewer main for 20 households. The community will benefit from increased wastewater management capability. $362,734 $453,417 $183,849 First Ave New Storm System Upgrades Humber Arm South Installing a storm system on First Avenue, and conducting a watershed analysis to properly assess the size of the required storm system. The project also includes replacing the existing manholes and catch basins.



This will prevent the area from washing out and keep residents safe from flooding and land erosion. $223,784 $279,730 $113,423 Summerside South End Sewer Phase 2 Irishtown-Summerside Upgrades to the sanitary sewer infrastructure along the south end of town. Includes the replacement of approximately 320m of sanitary sewer main servicing 20 households. The community will benefit from increased wastewater treatment and management. $187,350 $234,188 $235,469 New Sewer System Across Brook Phase 2 Gillams The installation of a sanitary sewer system will include 950 metres of new sanitary sewer mains to service approximately 17 households. The road will be repaved after the sewer system is installed.



This will increase the reliability of the sewer system for this portion of town, benefiting residents by increasing capacity to treat and manage wastewater. $181,367 $226,709 $91,924 Lift Station Replacement - Meadows Meadows Upgrades to the lift station and replacement of existing equipment in the sewage pumping station, to ensure the system can work at full capacity, and increase the quality of the water. This will result in lower maintenance and servicing costs. $102,741 $128,426 $52,073

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Emily-Jane Gillingham, Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-729-1758, Cell: 709-730-4607, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

