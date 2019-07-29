Residents in Tyendinaga, Tweed and Stone Mills to benefit from new and improved roads and bridge replacement

TYENDINAGA TOWNSHIP, ON, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern and reliable networks of roads and bridges are essential to ensuring the safety of Canadians, while improving their quality of life and positioning communities for growth.

Today, Mike Bossio, Member of Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, Rick Phillips, Reeve of Tyendinaga Township, Jo-Anne Albert, Mayor of the Municipality of Tweed, and Eric Smith, Reeve of the Township of Stone Mills and Warden of the County of Lennox and Addington announced funding for three infrastructure projects in the Eastern Ontario.

In Tyendinaga Township, a new roundabout will be built at the intersection of Deseronto and Belleville Roads, in collaboration with the County of Lennox and Addington. The roundabout will improve traffic flow and safety for drivers while promoting safe active transportation.

In Tweed, the Boundary Bridge, which has been closed since 2018, will be replaced with a new single-lane superstructure, restoring a vital link in the municipal road network. This project will improve safety for drivers and shorten emergency vehicle response times for the community.

In the Township of Stone Mills, sections of Durham and Brock Streets will be widened and replaced with new asphalt, curbs, and sidewalks, which will result in better road conditions and increased safety for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.4 million towards eligible costs in these three projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $1.4 million to these three projects. Tyendinaga Township, in collaboration with the County of Lennox and Addington, is investing over $105,000, the Municipality of Tweed is providing over $295,000, and the Township of Stone Mills is contributing more than $186,000.

"Improving Canada's transportation infrastructure helps ensure people and goods move smoothly, positioning communities for growth and long-term prosperity. Once complete, these important roads and bridge projects in Tyendinaga Township, Tweed and Stone Mills will result in a safer and more efficient roadways for residents and visitors."

Mike Bossio, Member of Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"When we invest in infrastructure, we create jobs and grow the economy, shaping the future for hard-working families in Ontario. Our economy, our communities and our families all depend on good infrastructure. Our investments in these three important projects will bring faster, safer commutes for people, helping them get more time with their friends and family."

Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure



"As Reeve of the Township of Tyendinaga, I would like to thank our MP, Mike Bossio and our MPP Daryl Kramp for their support in making this project a reality. This intersection has been the cause of many accidents in the past and this roundabout will make it a much safer intersection for our local and general public. I would also like to thank staff and Council for their support in making this project happen."

Rick Phillips, Reeve of Tyendinaga Township

"This investment will improve the morning commute for village residents travelling to work, improve the safety of pedestrians to and from school and improve the mobility of individuals looking to enjoy the village with alternative means of travel. The Township would like to thank both levels of government for recognizing the need to invest in rural communities and we assure you we will make great use of the financial resources."

Eric Smith, Reeve of the Township of Stone Mills and Warden of the County of Lennox and Addington

"I am pleased to hear this announcement of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Funding for our Boundary Bridge at Hawkins Bay. This is great news. Our rural Municipality faces a unique infrastructure challenge, as we have 52 bridges and culverts to maintain for our residents. Accessibility is a priority for our Council and we appreciate this support from our Federal and Provincial partners."

Jo-Anne Albert, Mayor of Tweed

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Federal investment under the new agreement with Ontario for the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will total over $10.4 billion . Funding will be distributed between four streams: rural and northern communities; public transit; green; and community, culture and recreation.

for the infrastructure plan will total over . Funding will be distributed between four streams: rural and northern communities; public transit; green; and community, culture and recreation. Ontario's share per project will be up to 33.33 per cent, or about $10.2 billion .

