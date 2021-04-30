CARTWRIGHT, NL, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The health, safety, and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, both governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities - and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done as we prepare to recover and build back better.

Strategic investments in safe and modern water and recreation infrastructure play a key role in ensuring Labrador residents have access to reliable services to support healthy communities.

Today, Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced more than $1.5 million in joint funding for four projects to safeguard public health and the environment, and to improve recreation infrastructure in Labrador communities.

In Cartwright, upgrades to the regional sewer system will provide 25 new residences with access to wastewater services, while the installation of 612 meters of new sewer mains will increase the town's wastewater efficiency.

Similarly, in the Inuit Community Government of Hopedale, structural and mechanical upgrades to the lift station and retention tank, along with the replacement of 40 meters of service line, will modernize the community's sewage treatment facility, and increase its capacity to manage wastewater. A second project will replace and rehabilitate 800 meters of transmission main, protective jacketing, and structural supports for the above ground water main, ensuring the watermain does not freeze in winter, and providing greater access to potable water to the Community.

In the Inuit Community Government of Makkovik, the installation of three play structures will provide the community with a fully equipped playground, and quality recreation infrastructure for children of all ages.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $619,000, with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador providing over $758,000 toward these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), and Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The municipality and communities are contributing more than $365,000 toward their respective projects.

"The Government of Canada is taking action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and to support communities across Canada. The five projects announced today will help ensure t residents of these thriving communities have reliable services and recreation infrastructure for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in recreation and green infrastructure help to build strong, dynamic and inclusive communities. We are proud to invest in safe and modern water and recreation infrastructure in Labrador. These investments play a key role in ensuring Labrador residents have access to reliable services to support a healthy community."

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"Creating happy and healthy communities continues to be a priority for this government. We are working alongside the Federal Government and the communities to ensure that the residents of Labrador have adequate access to water, wastewater and recreation infrastructure."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The Provincial Government has demonstrated a strong commitment to work with municipalities and community governments to support and invest in much-needed projects. Together with the Federal Government and communities, we are proud to provide funding for essential water, wastewater and recreation projects that help to improve the lives of Labradorians."

The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation, Labrador Affairs, and MHA for Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Newfoundland and Labrador , the Government of Canada has invested more than $521 million in 675 infrastructure projects.

Backgrounder

Residents in Labrador communities to benefit from green and recreation infrastructure investments

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support multiple infrastructure projects in three communities in Labrador.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $619,000 and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $758,000 to these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), and Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The municipalities are contributing more than $365,000 toward their respective projects.

Project Information:

Location Stream Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Municipality of Cartwright GIS Replacement Sewer System–Low Road Installing 612 meters of sanitary sewer main, and 150 meters of service line in the right of way of Low Road. The project will increase the municipality's capacity to manage wastewater and connect 25 residences to wastewater services. $269,583 $336,979 $136,636 Inuit Community Government of Hopedale GIS Center Avenue Lift Station Upgrade Upgrades to the lift station, include mechanical upgrades, retention tank replacements, and 40 meters of service line replacement. The project will provide a fully functional sewage lift station to the community, increasing the capacity to manage wastewater. $105,193 $131,491 $53,316 Inuit Community Government of Hopedale GIS Water Transmission Main upgrade Construction and rehabilitation of a water transmission main. Includes replacing an 800 meter section of main, replacing protective jacketing as well as the structural supports. The project will ensure the community has increased, reliable access to potable water. $181,366 $226,708 $91,924 Inuit Community Government of Makkovik CCRIS Playground Equipment Makkovik Installing playground equipment and play structures aimed at various age groups to provide a fully equipped community playground for residents, and improve the quality of recreation infrastructure. $63,801 $63,782 $83,442

