Residents in Gambo to benefit from investments in local road infrastructure and a strategic development plan to improve nature trails

GAMBO, NL, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Lori Moss, Deputy Mayor of the Town of Gambo, and Woodrow Mullett, Chair of the Trails Committee for the Smallwood Era Development Corporation, announced a combined total of over $1.3 million to upgrade Pine Tree Road, as well as $10,000 in funding for a strategic development plan to improve the active transportation nature trail network in Gambo.

Upgrades to Pine Tree Road will improve the quality of the road and provide an efficient drainage system for the Town by re-paving, installing a curb, gutter, sidewalk, and storm sewer, and replacing 37 water services.

An additional $10,000 in funding will support the creation of a strategic development plan to improve, renew and maintain Gambo's nature trails for walking, hiking, snowshoeing, and skiing. The project will leverage the expertise of the Grand Concourse Authority, an organization dedicated to the continued development and expansion of award-winning walkway networks on the Avalon peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The strategic development plan will enhance and protect Gambo's nature trail network by prioritizing regular maintenance, accessibility upgrades, environmental initiatives, and public education. High quality trails for walking, exploring, and enjoying nature encourage residents to be more active in their daily lives, and improve options for moving around town.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Gambo residents have long enjoyed the network of nature trails in this area, but they are due for an upgrade and for a strategic plan to ensure residents can continue to explore and enjoy the incredible nature in our province. This investment will allow for a development plan to continue to provide all members of the community with safe and high-quality places to walk, hike, ski and snowshoe."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These important infrastructure investments to the town of Gambo will provide better road access for residents and visitors to the area. In addition, road upgrades will improve access for tourism and for anyone who visits the District of Gander to enjoy all it has to offer. I thank both the federal and provincial governments for this important investment."

The Honourable Dr. John Haggie, Minister of Education and Member of the House of Assembly for the District of Gander

"Budget 2022 includes more than $73 million for community infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Joint funding announcements, such as this one, result in better services in municipalities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. By working with our municipal and federal partners, we can ensure that important projects such as this one are completed."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Public Procurement Agency

"Both the Pine Tree Road upgrade project and the Active Transportation Fund will improve the quality of lives for our residents by providing better transportation access between residential properties and the vital services within our town, as well as promoting an overall healthier lifestyle via significant enhancements to our Middle Brook Walking Trail. We would like to thank the Federal and Provincial government for their financial investments to our community."

Lori Moss, Deputy Mayor of the Town of Gambo

"First, I would like to thank Barb Pritchett for taking the time to apply for the funding that is being announced today. This funding is important to our organization as it will kick start the efforts to begin rebuilding various Gambo trails. We hope to elevate several trails, including the Middle Brook Trail, and the Smallwood Economic Development Corporation (SEDCOR) Trails Committee will be pursuing every avenue to secure additional funding to begin the necessary work."

Woodrow Mullet, Chair of the Trails Committee, Smallwood Era Development Corporation

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $460,979 towards the upgrades for Pine Tree Road, and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Town of Gambo are each contributing $460,841 to this project.

is investing towards the upgrades for Pine Tree Road, and the Government of and and the are each contributing to this project. Funding for upgrades to Pine Tree Road is being provided through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Infrastructure Program. The Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream is improving the quality of life in rural and northern communities by responding to rural- and northern-specific needs.

Funding for a strategic development plan to improve, renew and maintain Gambo's nature trails come from the Government of Canada's Active Transportation Fund.

nature trails come from the Government of Active Transportation Fund. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, including walking, cycling, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation provides tangible benefits to communities, shortening commute times for families, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

