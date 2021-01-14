Residents in Avalon communities to benefit from improved access to water and wastewater services

HOLYROOD, NL, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health; it is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in safe and modern water and wastewater infrastructure will play a key role in ensuring residents of Newfoundland and Labrador have access to reliable services to support a healthy community.

Today, Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador, announced more than $5.4 million in joint funding for seven projects to improve potable water services and wastewater infrastructure in communities on the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In Holyrood, joint funding will support the installation of a 500,000 gallon water storage tank, as well as a new control system and water mains. The project will provide reliable and continuous potable water services to local residents and businesses.

The towns of Branch, Colliers, Ferryland, Harbour Main-Chapel's Cove-Lakeview, and St. Mary's will benefit from water main and related infrastructure improvements, ensuring residents have with easily accessible drinking water services.

Ferryland residents will also benefit from improved storm and sewer pipe installation, as well as road upgrades where project work is being completed. And the town of Placentia will benefit from a lift station and new sewage treatment unit, increasing town's ability to treat and manage wastewater.

These projects will support future community growth, while also protecting the heath of residents and the environment.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.9 million, with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador providing over $2.3 million for these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The municipalities are contributing more than $1 million in total towards their respective projects.

Quotes

"Investing in modern water infrastructure is an essential part of building greener and healthier communities. Together with our partners, we are proud to invest in better and more expansive potable water systems, and waste management on the Avalon Peninsula. These projects will safeguard public health, and better protect the environment. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our funding announcements in recent months are leading to better water infrastructure in rural communities. By working with the communities and the Federal Government, we are making sure the existing infrastructure continues to operate as needed for the residents of these communities."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador

"The funding announced today will improve water services for many residents in the district of Placentia – St. Mary's. I will continue to advocate for improved potable water services and wastewater infrastructure for the residents of my district."

Sherry Gambin-Walsh, MHA for Placentia - St. Mary's

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $508 million towards over 627 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland and Labrador .

has invested more than towards over 627 infrastructure projects across and . The Government of Canada has invested over $120 million in 258 green infrastructure projects across the province.

has invested over in 258 green infrastructure projects across the province. Canadians can see projects under way in their community through the Investing in Canada Plan project map: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html.

Related product

Backgrounder

Residents in Avalon communities to benefit from improved access to water and wastewater services

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support seven water and wastewater infrastructure projects on the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.9 million, and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $2.3 million towards these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The municipalities are contributing more than $1 million total toward their respective projects.

Project Information:

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Branch, Municipality of Water Line Upgrade – Main Road West and North - Branch The installation of 1410m of water main and 36 service connections on Main Road West, as well as 1205m of water main and 22 service connections on Main Road North. Additionally, 276m of water line and 21 service connections will be installed on Hill Road. The project will increase access to potable water and improve water services for dozens of residents. $232,619 $290,773 $117,901 Colliers, Municipality of Bedlam Pond Water Supply System Rehabilitating the water supply system by installing 700m of watermain. The project will provide effective and efficient water supply for town residents. $172,470 $215,587 $87,415 Ferryland, Municipality of Merrymeeting Road Water and Sewer Installation Providing more homes with water services by installing 350m of sanitary sewer pipe, 200m of storm sewer pipe, catch basins, manholes, and valve chambers, as well as 350m of water line. Work also includes upgrading 350m of road. Residents will benefit from increased access to potable water, and an improved road network. $255,054 $318,818 $129,272 Harbour Main-Chapel's Cove-Lakeview, Municipality of Ridge Road Water System Upgrade Upgrading water infrastructure on the Ridge Road, including the installation of approximately 405m of watermain, 75m of service-line, three fire hydrants, and seven water valves. The project will provide potable water and increased fire protection to residents on Ridge Road and Murphy's Lane. $97,752 $122,190 $49,545 Holyrood, Municipality of Water Supply Upgrade Work includes the installation of a 500,000 gallon water storage tank, control system and water mains. The project will provide reliable and continuous potable water to residents. $581,814 $727,267 $294,888 Placentia, Municipality of Blivet Treatment Plant Adding a lift station and new sewage treatment unit, including 50m of sewage main pipe and 10m of forcemain. The project will increase the efficiency of the current lift station, and the town's ability to treat and manage wastewater. $287,455 $287,455 $217,558 St. Mary's, Municipality of Replacement of Water Tank - St. Mary's Project consists of installing a new water tank, and related accessories, ensuring the water system can withstand weather and natural disasters. It will also provide town residents with easily accessible drinking water. $333,246 $416,557 $168,903

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Emily-Jane Gillingham, Manager of Media Relations, Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-729-1758, 730-4607, [email protected] ; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

