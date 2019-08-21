Residents and visitors in Charlottetown benefit from new Charlottetown Library Learning Centre

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in social and cultural infrastructure where people can come together and share ideas and resources helps build dynamic, inclusive communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island; his worship Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown; and Brian Howatt, Chair of the Charlottetown Library Learning Centre Inc., announced joint funding for the construction of the new Charlottetown Library Learning Centre.

Work involves moving the Charlottetown Library to a new building downtown that is more accessible and welcoming to Charlottetown residents, tourists and visitors alike. The new building will incorporate the latest in modern technology and design, providing a safe cultural and educational space for adults, youth, and families, including indigenous peoples and vulnerable populations.

Once complete, the library will support the further economic revitalization of downtown Charlottetown, while providing cultural and educational programming for all members of the community.

The Government of Canada is investing over $6.3 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $5.2 million to this project, with the Charlottetown Library Learning Centre Inc. contributing over $4.4 million.

Quotes

"The new Charlottetown Library Learning Centre will become a focal point for the community and culture in downtown Charlottetown. This exciting project will bring together all members of our community, and provide a safe, modern and accessible space to connect with friends, family, community groups and Indigenous people in Prince Edward Island, while creating a cultural hub that Islanders can be proud of for generations to come."

Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This new library will be a modern and accessible space for Islanders to gather and participate in cultural activities and lifelong learning opportunities. When we support our community spaces like our public libraries, we are investing in the creativity, talent and social inclusion of many generations to come."

The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"This new library will add to the already historic and vibrant feel of our downtown. It is cultural spaces like this that offer citizens and visitors a comfortable place to enjoy everything the Birthplace of Confederation has to offer, and to gather with family, friends, and neighbours. I commend the other two levels of government for their forward-looking investment."

His Worship Philip Brown, Mayor of the City of Charlottetown

"The new Charlottetown Library Learning Centre will be a key component of the continued development and success of the City Centre. Today's new concept libraries help to make communities healthier, they make it easier for people and communities to connect, and they help to boost local economies. This new facility will have a huge, positive impact on our downtown, on local business, and on both our city and our provincial communities. It will be a valuable addition to the city's cultural hub, and grow the already busy creative cluster in this prominent area of Queen Street."

Brian Howatt, Charlottetown Library Learning Centre Inc.

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Prince Edward Island: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy:

http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Katie MacDonald, Communications Officer, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, PEI, 902-914-3996, katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

