Residents across the Northwest Territories to benefit from 19 infrastructure projects

YELLOWKNIFE, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in public infrastructure, including funding for water and wastewater infrastructure, improved roads, highways and solid waste sites, as well as community and cultural centres, play a key role in ensuring northerners and their families have access to modern, reliable infrastructure that meets their unique needs.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Alfred Moses, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs announced funding for 19 infrastructure projects across the territory.



Residents will benefit from new developments and upgrades to cultural camps for the Indigenous community governments of Gamètì, Whatì and Wekweètì, and in Inuvik for the Nihtat Gwich'in Council. These new camps will provide community members with a place to host culturally significant events and local traditional gatherings. In addition, funding will go to upgrading the Ko Gocho Centre in Behchoko, and to the Arbour and Tepee at the Edhaa Historical Site, which will increase its lifespan.

Road upgrades in several communities – including Fort Simpson, Hay River, Norman Wells, Tuktoyaktuk, and Yellowknife – will improve the reliability of road infrastructure across the Northwest Territories. Investments towards trail development, wastewater, and solid waste management projects will also benefit communities across the territory.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $31.3 million in these projects through various streams under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The various communities and Indigenous groups are contributing more than $14.2 million in funding.

"Investments in local infrastructure, including cultural, recreational, road and water projects help our communities provide efficient and reliable services for northerners in the region. This is an excellent example of what can be done when all levels of government work together to build stronger, more self-sustaining communities."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Today's announcement of funding towards 19 community infrastructure projects demonstrates the ongoing partnership between the Government of the Northwest Territories, the Government of Canada, Northwest Territories Indigenous Governments, and Northwest Territories community governments to invest in community based infrastructure projects. Municipal and Community Affairs will continue to work with communities to enhance funding opportunities that meet northern priorities."

The Honourable Alfred Moses, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

Funding for construction of infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada plan is conditional and will only be provided once Canada is satisfied that the obligation to consult with Indigenous groups is met.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

$26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

$2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

$4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

On June 27, 2019, the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Joint federal, territorial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 19 projects throughout the Northwest Territories, including infrastructure improvements to roadways, waterways, solid waste facilities, wastewater management facilities, as well as recreational and cultural facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $31.3 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS), and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS). The various communities, including Indigenous groups, are providing more than $14.2 million in funding.

Project Name Ultimate Recipient Fund Project Details Federal Funding Municipal Funding Other Funding Whatì Community Cultural Camp Community Government of Whatì CCRIS The development of a cultural camp including meeting and kitchen space, sleeping cabins and trails. Community members will benefit from a facility that can host community events and gatherings. $375,000 $125,000 $0 Upgrades to the Ehdaa Historical Site Liidlii Kue First Nation CCRIS Upgrades to the Arbour and Tepee at the Edhaa Historical Site will increase the lifespan of the assets and the community's enjoyment of the site. $225,000 $0 Liidlii Kue First Nation $75,000 Cultural Space for Nihtat Gwich'in Council Activities and Programs Nihtat Gwich'in Council CCRIS Construction of a new multi-use building that will include space to hold cultural and social events and programs, including the preservation of country foods. $1,183,730 $0 Nihtat Gwich'in Council $394,577 Gamètì Community Culture Camp Community Government of Gamètì CCRIS Renovations to the community campgrounds in Gamètì, Northwest Territories will include a new kitchen, new wood stoves, a new generator, a new dock, and structural, electrical and mechanical upgrades to the building. $75,000 $25,000 $0 Gonaowo Hoghagoto Ko (Our Way of Life Cultural Camp) Community Government of Wekweètì CCRIS Improvements to the Wekweètì cultural camp will include landscaping, upgrades to the kitchen and existing cabins, as well as the construction of new cabins, a new gazebo and washrooms. This project will improve the community's facilities and opportunities to learn about and share traditional Tlicho cultural teachings, medicine, games, and crafts. $727,500 $242,500 $0 Ko Gocho Centre Upgrade Community Governmentof Behchoko CCRIS The project will upgrade the Ko Gocho Centre to develop a Tlicho Cultural Museum and a Rock climbing wall. This project will expand the range of cultural and recreation activities offered to the community. The museum will display and store many Tlicho historical artifacts. $600,000 $200,000 $0 Fort Simpson Trail Development Village of Fort Simpson CCRIS Upgrades to the Village Loops Trail (7.5 km) and the Ski Hill Trail (700 m), and the construction of a 150 meter long floating bridge as well as a recreational day-use area. The project will benefit residents by making the trail system more accessible. $335,954 $100,000 GNWT Community Tourism Infrastructure Contribution Program ($20,000); The Great Trail Signage Improvement Program ($3,500) Yellowknife Fiddlers Lagoon Expansion through Sludge Reduction City of Yellowknife GIS The removal of approximately 226,000 cubic meters of excess sludge in the sewage lagoon will increase the lagoon's capacity to manage wastewater and storm water. $5,625,000 $1,875,000 $0 Hay River Waste Water Lift Station Project Town of Hay River GIS A new wastewater lift station in Hay River will support the growing demands of the community by improving pumping capacity for future economic growth within the community and improving the reliability and performance of the community's wastewater collection. $4,606,875 $1,535,625 $0 Inuvik Regional Community Landfills Waste Diversion and Improvement Program Northwest Territories Ministry of Municipal and Community Affairs GIS The project will divert hazardous and bulky recyclable materials to create additional space to manage municipal solid waste on the same footprint of the solid waste sites. Communities participating include: Aklavik, Fort McPherson, Inuvik, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tsiigehchic, Ulukhaktok $1,875,000 $625,000 $0 Sahtu Regional Community Landfills Waste Diversion and Improvement Program Northwest Territories Ministry of Municipal and Community Affairs GIS The project will divert hazardous and bulky recyclable materials to create additional space to manage municipal solid waste on the same footprint of the solid waste site. Communities participating include: Colville Lake, Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells, Tulita $1,350,000 $450,000 $0 Aklavik Expansion of Solid Waste Site Hamlet of Aklavik GIS Construction of solid waste berms and fencing to expand the life of the solid waste facility for an additional 20 years. $450,000 $150,000 $0 Paulatuk Community Drainage System Hamlet of Paulatuk RNIS Completion of various replacements and upgrades to stormwater drainage infrastructure, as well as the installation of more than 60 new culverts and 8 sewage outfalls. These improvements will extend the life of the infrastructure and increase its reliability and capacity to treat and manage stormwater while reducing ongoing maintenance costs. $900,000 $300,000 $0 Norman Wells Roadway and Drainage Improve-ments Town of Norman Wells RNIS Rehabilitating 6.6 km of road, replacing stormwater drainage and upgrading road bases to mitigate spring flooding and washouts. Residents will benefit from improved and more reliable road infrastructure and increased capacity to manage stormwater. $1,125,000 $375,000 $0 Tuktoyaktuk Community Road Upgrades Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk RNIS The project will raise two community roads to reduce flood risks. $1,500,750 $500,250 $0 Fort Simpson Community Chipseal Project Village of Fort Simpson RNIS The project will resurface 28 gravel roads with chipseal to extend their lifespan will provide more reliable road infrastructure. $1,672,995 $557,665 $0 Hay River Community Road Upgrades Improvement Project Town of Hay River RNIS The project will see the rehabilitation of three roads (Caribou Crescent, Beaver Crescent and Riverview Drive) with concrete curbs and gutters. $5,630,025 $5,670,975 $0 McMeekan Causeway Stabilization City of Yellowknife RNIS Improvements to stabilize bridge abutments which have been impacted by erosion will improve the reliability of road infrastructure along the McMeekan Causeway, the only road system between mainland Yellowknife and Latham Island, which hosts the original town site for the City and the indigenous community of Ndilo. $337,500 $112,500 $0 Yellowknife Paving Project City of Yellowknife RNIS Upgrades to repair and replace asphalt, concrete and sidewalks on city streets. $2,756,250 $918,750 $0

