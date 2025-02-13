Experience Sustainable Luxury and the Pacific Northwest's Natural Beauty in the Heart of Seattle

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- 1 Hotels, the nature-inspired luxury lifestyle hotel brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, is thrilled to announce that reservations are now open for 1 Hotel Seattle, debuting in April 2025. Set in the buzzy South Lake Union neighborhood at the cross-section of Seattle's emerging biotech and big-tech industries, 1 Hotel Seattle is a world-class urban retreat, blending sustainable luxury with the restorative beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

"Seattle has always been a city that values sustainability, innovation, and connection to nature," says Barry Sternlicht, founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts (soon to be Starwood Hotels). "With 1 Hotel Seattle, we've created a property that not only reflects the city's natural surroundings but also champions our mission to redefine what luxury hospitality can be through sustainable practices."

"Opening reservations for 1 Hotel Seattle marks an exciting step forward as we introduce the 1 Hotels brand to the Pacific Northwest," says Raul Leal, CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts (soon to be Starwood Hotels). "We've designed this property to be a sanctuary for travelers and locals alike—combining thoughtful luxury, biophilic design, and experiences that celebrate Seattle's innovative spirit."

A Nature-Inspired Sanctuary

Ideally situated at 2125 Terry Avenue in Seattle's dynamic South Lake Union neighborhood, the hotel offers a prime location near Downtown, the Climate Pledge Arena, and Amazon's headquarters. The house cars—fully electric Audi Q8 e-trons—can take guests to nearby landmarks like Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, and the city's iconic waterfront.

The moment guests step into 1 Hotel Seattle, they are transported into a tranquil haven that captures the essence of the Pacific Northwest. The spacious, light-filled lobby has a striking living wall of cascading greenery. A huge fireplace, framed with tiles made by a local ceramics studio, anchors the space, creating a cozy zone for relaxation and conversation.

Adjacent to the lobby, a lushly landscaped outdoor terrace invites guests to unwind and soak in the beauty of their surroundings. The seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces embodies the biophilic ethos at the heart of 1 Hotels.

Thoughtful Room Design

1 Hotel Seattle features 153 guest rooms including 45 suites—personal sanctuaries where nature and luxury coexist. Large windows flood the spaces with natural light and offer sweeping city views. Drawing inspiration from the region's majestic landscapes, each space reflects the imperfections of nature, with reclaimed wood finishes, stone-clad millwork, moss-inspired art installations, and live-edge furniture showcasing the craftsmanship of Seattle's artisans. Amenities are thoughtfully curated to enhance guest comfort while minimizing environmental impact.

Elevated Culinary and Event Experiences

Dining at 1 Hotel Seattle offers a modern take on sustainability and global cuisine. Led by celebrated Chef Oscar Amador Edo, the hotel's signature restaurant, La Loba, combines the rich culinary traditions of Barcelona, the Mediterranean, and Japan with Seattle's dynamic energy and top-quality ingredients. The name La Loba—Spanish for "the she-wolf"—symbolizes resilience and independence, reflecting the restaurant's bold, adventurous approach to cuisine. Precision-crafted cocktails and a boutique wine program curated by Joseph Mikulich complement the food. The warm, tactile design of the space features natural, earthy elements that foster social connection and discovery. The lobby bar and lounge, with its illuminated art wall, serves as a social hub for both guests and locals from day to night.

For events and celebrations, 1 Hotel Seattle offers a range of versatile spaces, including the Rainier Ballroom—complete with an outdoor terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows framing stunning views of the Space Needle—and multiple meeting and event rooms, all equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

A Commitment to Wellness and Sustainability

At 1 Hotel Seattle, wellness and sustainability are not just values—they are integral to the guest experience. Guests can recharge in The Field House, a state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with Peloton bikes, resistance treadmills, and a curated selection of fitness experiences. Every room features custom 1 Hotels Signature Bath Products, our exclusive line of conscious products formulated by Bamford Wellness Spa.

The hotel's design and operations reflect a deep commitment to the environment, incorporating innovative practices such as energy-efficient smart thermostats, low-VOC materials, and advanced air quality management systems. Through a partnership with Foodprint Group, the property will aim to divert over 90% of waste from landfills, further reinforcing its dedication to sustainability. Across the hotel, single-use plastics are being replaced with sustainable alternatives like reusable glassware and compostable materials. Thoughtful touches, such as quotes on hangers and chalkboards in guest rooms, provide educational moments to inspire guests to reflect on their own impact on the planet.

Reservations Now Open

Be among the first to experience 1 Hotel Seattle, where nature and luxury converge to create an extraordinary retreat in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. Reservations are now open. To book your stay or learn more, visit 1hotels.com/seattle, contact [email protected] or follow @1hotel.seattle and @laloba.seattle

