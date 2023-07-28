CIB's first and largest investment enabled the new large-scale clean transit system

Sustainable transit service between Montreal's south shore Brossard Station and downtown Central Station begins on July 31

south shore and downtown Central Station begins on As part of its transit priority sector, the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) invested approximately $1.28 billion in the Réseau express métropolitain (REM)

in the (REM) More than 34,000 jobs created during the entire construction phase

Once fully in service, the REM will decrease 100,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHGs) annually, or the equivalent of 30,000 fewer cars on the road in 24 hours.

BROSSARD, QC, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Ehren Cory, Chief Executive Officer of the CIB, joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier François Legault and other dignitaries for the official opening of Phase 1 of the REM automated light rail service.

The first branch of the REM will move more than 30,000 commuters daily along the 16.6-km route in 18 minutes. It will cross the St. Lawrence River using the Samuel De Champlain Bridge.

"Initial operations of our first and largest investment demonstrates the impact of our work," CEO Ehren Cory A REM automated electric train travels over the Samuel De Champlain Bridge. (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)

The REM will make travel in Greater Montreal easier and help the city's efforts to reach net zero by 2050. The full 67-km REM network is slated to open in 2024 with the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport extension following in 2027.

Endorsement:

"We are proud of our investment in the REM, one of Canada's most important transit infrastructure projects, whose initial opening will relieve congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Montreal. Initial operations of our first and largest investment demonstrates the impact of our work. This is one of nearly 30 investments by the Canada Infrastructure Bank that are under construction across the country."

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

