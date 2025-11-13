CIB loans $139.5 million to BC Hydro for North Coast Transmission Line early works

Foundational step towards moving transformational energy project forward

Disponible en français

Early works include project planning, engineering, fieldwork, procurements, consultation with Indigenous communities and stakeholder engagement

Supports the construction readiness of the proposed new transmission line

Unlocks energy capacity in northern British Columbia to support economic development opportunities and reduce reliance on fossil fuels

TERRACE, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has reached financial close on a $139.5 million loan to BC Hydro to support the early works phase of the North Coast Transmission Line (NCTL) project.

The early works include pre-construction activities such as project planning, engineering, fieldwork, procurements, consultation with First Nation communities, stakeholder engagements and enabling works to improve site access.

Northwest British Columbia is experiencing significant growth across sectors such as port operations, mining, hydrogen production, technology and liquified natural gas. As a result, the anticipated demand for electricity is expected to exceed the capacity of the region's existing transmission system. The area is currently served by one 500-kilovolt transmission line running from Prince George to Terrace.

To support this economic development and to meet customer needs, BC Hydro has proposed the NCTL to expand energy infrastructure by building new transmission lines, installing fibre-optic cable, expanding or upgrading substations and increasing capacitor stations.

BC Hydro is working with First Nations to identify leading routes for the NCTL. At the same time, BC Hydro, the Province and First Nations are in discussions regarding co-ownership of the infrastructure, with support from the CIB for financing the NCTL, including options to support Indigenous equity, once early works are complete.

The early works project falls within the CIB's Clean Power priority sector which has already allocated roughly half of its $10 billion long-term capital to initiatives which boost energy supply and security, advance clean power generation and distribution, create jobs, cut emissions and make the transition to new energy projects more affordable for ratepayers.

Endorsements

Northern British Columbia is seeing strong economic growth with opportunities in port expansion and critical minerals mining. The CIB's involvement in early works will create jobs and support pre-development activities required for the broader NCTL. It will also help to ensure NCTL construction timelines remain on track while respecting the Crown's commitment to First Nations, in order to meet the demand for clean energy in the province.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

Our government is committed to accelerating these projects at transformative speeds to build strong, sustainable, and thriving communities. The CIBs clean energy investment is an important step to ensure the North Coast Transmission Line has the capacity to support an expanding energy sector in the region. In this critical time for the country, our government is focused on building a more resilient, stronger economy – the North Coast Transmission Line will respond to that need by creating greater prosperity and economic benefits to the province.

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

With the North Coast Transmission Line, we are delivering nation-building projects in critical mines, port expansions, and new market opportunities for the world's cleanest LNG – priorities we share with Canada. Federal support is vital for the project, and we welcome the Canada Infrastructure Bank's loan to BC Hydro which will help to advance early works on the project and ultimately reduce costs for BC Hydro ratepayers.

The Honourable Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, Government of British Columbia

The North Coast Transmission Line is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to drive economic growth in BC's Northwest--powering traditional industries and unlocking new ones. We're grateful for the Canada Infrastructure Bank's early support, which highlights the national importance of this project. Together with First Nations and the Government of BC, we're ready to build the infrastructure that will support jobs, attract investment and deliver clean, reliable energy to fuel BC's next chapter.

Charlotte Mitha, President and CEO, BC Hydro

