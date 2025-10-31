First Nation-led project to deliver clean energy and economic opportunity in Saskatchewan

George Gordon First Nation ownership drives meaningful economic reconciliation

Direct economic, employment and training opportunities for community members

32.4 MW of renewable energy to power the adjacent K+S Potash Canada mine

BETHUNE, SK, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and George Gordon Development Limited (GGDL), the economic development arm of George Gordon First Nation (GGFN), have reached financial close on a $42 million repayable loan towards Wicehtowak Solar.

Located in the Rural Municipality of Dufferin, Saskatchewan, on Treaty 4 territory, Wicehtowak Solar will deliver 32.4 MW of renewable energy, supplying power to the Saskatchewan grid and delivering energy directly to the nearby K+S Potash Canada mine. The project will be under a 30-year virtual power purchase agreement with Saskatchewan Power Corporation's Renewable Access Service program--marking the first development under this initiative.

The CIB's investment enables GGFN to acquire full ownership of the project, creating a long-term revenue stream that supports self-determination, job creation and future economic development. Revenue from the solar farm is expected to be reinvested in agriculture, property development and renewable energy initiatives.

The project will also generate direct employment along with training opportunities for community members in solar panel installation, heavy equipment operation, health and safety, and apprenticeships.

Featuring 66,175 bifacial photovoltaic panels, the solar farm is designed to maximize energy generation by capturing sunlight from both sides of each panel. This is expected to cut emissions by 21,686 tonnes each year.

The new infrastructure also allows K+S Potash Canada to benefit from a secure, sustainable energy source which will support its long-term energy needs and growth plan of the potash mine.

Through the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative (ICII), the CIB is investing in projects and partnerships that deliver direct and lasting benefits to Indigenous communities. Wicehtowak Solar is the CIB's first project with 100% First Nation ownership. It advances meaningful economic reconciliation and promotes long-term economic opportunity, while increasing clean power delivered to Saskatchewan's electricity grid.

In addition to the CIB's loan, Natural Resources Canada is providing a $33 million grant under the Smart Renewables Electrification Pathways Program towards the project.

Endorsements

Wicehtowak Solar is the CIB's first 100% First Nation-led clean power loan--and a model for future Indigenous infrastructure partnerships. We're proud to support this project, in partnership with George Gordon First Nation, which will deliver renewable energy to the nearby K+S Potash Canada mine, advance economic reconciliation and create opportunities for training and development for the community.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

This partnership with George Gordon First Nation reflects our government's commitment of working with Indigenous partners to advance clean energy projects. Wicehtowak Solar - the first fully Indigenous-owned clean energy project - will generate lasting economic benefits while providing training and jobs in the renewable energy sector for generations to come.

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

George Gordon First Nation counts. Saskatchewan counts. By taking full ownership of Wicehtowak Solar, George Gordon First Nation is creating jobs, building skills, and making sure the benefits of clean energy stay right here in Saskatchewan. Our federal government was proud to partner on this important project, which shows what's possible when Indigenous leadership and local know-how drive the change.

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development and Member of Parliament for Desnethé--Missinippi--Churchill River, Saskatchewan

Wicehtowak Solar represents what's possible when Indigenous leadership and industrial innovation come together. This project will not only produce clean power--it will generate opportunity and lasting value for George Gordon First Nation and beyond.

Don Ross, CEO, GGDL

Wicehtowak Solar is an example of the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to building and supporting mutually beneficial partnerships that will keep our province strong and growing. This project will be a step forward in energy development, economic reconciliation and Indigenous economic participation and leadership.

Jeremy Harrison, Minister Responsible for SaskPower

This initiative demonstrates how Indigenous-led renewable projects and strong partnerships can help industries such as ours decarbonize our operations power while providing economic benefits for future generations. We wholeheartedly congratulate George Gordon Developments Ltd. on this important project.

Sam Farris, President, K+S Potash Canada

We recognize that the needs and priorities of our customers are changing and that they are looking for innovative solutions. The RAS shows that SaskPower is evolving to meet these changing needs while supporting economic reconciliation and renewable power development.

Rupen Pandya, President and CEO, SaskPower

