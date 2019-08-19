Réseau express métropolitain - Creation of a new public space to unite Town of Mount Royal's town centre

Town of Mount Royal's town centre has historically been separated by a railway track; access to either side of the track is possible via two road bridges—Graham and Cornwall. With these two bridges, the future REM station and the new public space, a whole new living space will be created to allow for the efficient, safe and appealing movement of residents. The public space will cover a total of 2 100 m 2 (23,000 square feet) and will be strategically located in the heart of the Town where the main streets converge.

"It's a great day for Mount Royal. Successive municipal governments have dreamed of uniting the eastern and western sectors of the town centre for several decades. With this public square, we are literally creating a new citizen space in the heart of Mount Royal. We intend to integrate it as well as possible into our garden city and make it an extraordinary place" said Philippe Roy, Mayor of Town of Mount Royal.

"The arrival of the REM is the starting point of a new transportation paradigm based on increased travel capacity and fluidity. This type of transformation also represents an opportunity for the municipalities. The collaboration between Town of Mount Royal and CDPQ Infra is an excellent example, where we were able to seize an historic opportunity and create urban developments integrated above a century-old railway track that split in two the core of Town of Mount Royal," explained Harout Chitilian, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs and Development, CDPQ Infra.

Town of Mount Royal will contribute to the initiative by investing $6.5 million. As for CDPQ Infra, adjustments were made to the reference project to integrate this joint venture, while keeping the project costs at $6.3 billion.

Agreement details:

Creation of a dalle park between the Graham and Cornwall bridges;

bridges; The junction of the public space is planned to be in front of the entrance of the future Mont-Royal station at Graham bridge, to create a sense of harmony and fluidity;

Removal of the walkway planned for the intersection of Lazard and Jasper avenues;

This walkway has been removed from the reference project due to the challenges of integrating it and because of the opportunity to create more effective connections a little farther east;



The new space will be more strategically located in relation to the main streets and the Town's core;



During the construction period and up to the opening of the permanent lines, a temporary walkway will be installed at the intersection of Lazard and Jasper avenues in order to maintain access to the area.

CDPQ Infra will continue to be the owner of the dalle park and be responsible for maintaining it over the coming years;

Town of Mount Royal will be responsible for developing the dalle park; different development scenarios can be envisioned (park, square or plaza) to optimize integration with the Town's core.

About REM

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) is a new, 67-km integrated public transit network that will feature 26 stations and link downtown Montréal, universities, the South Shore, West Island, North Shore and Montréal-Trudeau airport through a fully automated, electric light rail system. Offering high-frequency service, the REM will be in service seven days per week, 20 hours per day, and will be connected to three main Montréal metro lines.

