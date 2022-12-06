Réseau Capital launches its investor directory

A new online platform to help entrepreneurs looking for investment capital.

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Réseau Capital is pleased to announce the launch of the investor directory, a unique platform compiling over 240 investors who are active in the Québec market.

This platform is a collaboration between the Centre of expertise of Réseau Capital and the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie.

The goal of this online directory is to present a wide range of potential investors to help entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies through investment regardless of their development stage.

Entrepreneurs can turn to this database to search through over 240 venture-capital and development-capital investors, over 100 of which are based in Québec.

Connecting more easily with investors

This directory is above all a practical tool for entrepreneurs who are looking for investment capital.

"Réseau Capital's Centre of Expertise has been working for many months on this investor directory of funders that are active in Québec. We are very proud to offer this new platform that will make it easier for local entrepreneurs to connect with investment capital funders. Being able to easily consult information about potential investors is an essential need for entrepreneurs. With the investor directory, information about 240 investors in the Québec market is just a click away," said Simon Pelletier, Director Business Intelligence at Réseau Capital.

Key facts about Québec's private equity industry

The province's investment capital market offers many funding opportunities.

Over 100 investors have their head office in Québec.

Over 20 investors are based outside Québec but do business in Québec.

Over 100 investors based outside Québec have invested in Québec in the past two years.

$2.8 billion invested in venture capital in 2021.

invested in venture capital in 2021. $9.3 billion invested in development capital in 2021.

invested in development capital in 2021. 670 transactions made in 2021.

A revitalized Québec economy

Beyond giving access to a comprehensive database, the ultimate goal of this directory is to help Québec companies connect with investors.

"Access to capital throughout the funding chain is critical for entrepreneurs. This new directory is an essential tool for companies to quickly find the resources they need to achieve their goals", said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

The launch of the investor directory is another step in Réseau Capital's mission to provide Québec companies with tools and information about investment capital opportunities so that they can reach their full potential.

About Réseau Capital

Réseau Capital is the venture capital and private equity association that brings together all stakeholders involved in the Québec investment chain. The mission of Réseau Capital is to contribute to the development and efficient operation of the investment capital industry, which plays a major role in the development and financing of businesses in Québec. Founded in 1989, Réseau Capital has nearly 100 corporate members representing private equity, tax-advantaged and public investment companies as well as banks, accounting and law firms, along with many professionals working in the field.

The goals of Réseau Capital's Centre of Expertise include helping companies access quality data about investment capital in Québec, setting up strategic intelligence about the industry, and developing knowledge to better understand and stimulate the ecosystem.

