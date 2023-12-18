VILLE DE SHAWINIGAN, QC, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- Lightening Grid Québec Inc. (LGQ, and d/b/a Réseau Allégé Québec, RAQ) announced today that it will retain the services of the Montréal and Québec city based AtkinsRéalis, a world-leading professional services and project management company. AtkinsRéali will serve as lead consulting engineer and integrator for its advanced lithium stationary battery manufacturing project in Shawinigan. The Québec Ministry of the Environment authorized construction in July 2023 and plans for site preparation and construction are scheduled to commence early in 2024. RAQ brings a strong commitment to contribute to Québec's goals for its circular economy and supply chain.

"The choice of AtkinsRéalis became obvious given their participation in major projects in Bécancour in the battery sector, projects that use key materials from LFP batteries like ours, as well as their extensive expertise in industrial processes and specialized dry and cleanroom manufacturing", said Guy Laliberté, Chief Operating Officer of RAQ.

RAQ's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michael Epstein, also confirmed that well-known Québec contractor Broccolini will continue to oversee all the design and construction of the building and its services. "Broccolini is a key partner in this project and has been with us since the very beginning. Their experience in large building projects like ours is a major asset," said Epstein.

The company's approximately 530,000 square feet facility in Shawinigan will have a production capacity of 7 GWh once complete. Approximately 550, direct jobs will be created for this first phase. Along with superior performance, RAQ's technology is benchmarked as 66% more capital efficient than known competitors.

In its emphasis to participate in development of a local supply chain, RAQ also announced that two professional services firms from the region -- Consultants MESAR inc. and Génie-Plus will join the project. Both are well-known, reputable firms in the industrial sector based in La Mauricie and in the province of Québec. The president of Génie-Plus is from Shawinigan.

The environmental firm Évolution Environnement from Montérégie has already been working on the project for several months, having supported the preparation of environmental certification from the MELCCFP for the construction of the building.

ABOUT LIGHTENING GRID QUÉBEC

Lightening Grid Québec, formed by Compact Power, Inc., d/b/a Lightergy™, brings nearly 20 years of advanced energy storage technology expertise and breakthrough power solutions including energy management systems, cells, modules, and battery systems.

Lightergy has a strong history of collaboration with Hydro-Québec beginning in 2007. The company has amassed a portfolio of intellectual property comprising over 100 patents and patents pending as well as established its products in the niche, high-margin defense, emergency services, and critical infrastructure markets. http://www.lighteninggridqc.com

