RESAAS Welcomes SR&ED Policy Change That Delivers Refundable Credits to Public Technology Companies

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS" or "the Company") (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, welcomes the newly approved "Scientific Research & Experimental Development" (SR&ED) policy changes contained in Canada's 2025 Federal Budget, approved by Parliament on Monday November 17, 2025.

A key change in this Federal Budget introduces refundable SR&ED credits for publicly traded technology companies, having previously only been available to private companies.

RESAAS is now eligible to receive cash refunds on qualifying research & development (R&D) going forward, retroactive to January 1, 2025, significantly strengthening the Company's financial position by converting technology development expenditure into non-dilutive, non-debt capital.

"RESAAS has been at the forefront of technology innovation for several years, pioneering the development of an industry platform for the global real estate sector," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "The investment RESAAS has made to date in its technology platform has only qualified for SR&ED Investment Tax Credits. While this has amassed a strong credit balance against future earnings, the Company applauds this change in policy. RESAAS will now receive refunds from the Federal Government for its investments made in technology advancement."

RESAAS has previously advocated for expanding SR&ED benefits to public issuers, working with the TMX Group, parent company of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the Federal Department of Finance in Canada.

With RESAAS now eligible to receive refundable SR&ED credits, the Company expects that a meaningful portion of its technology development in 2025 will generate non-dilutive, non-debt cash inflows, supporting continued innovation across its unique real estate data platform and investment in growth.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com.

