RESAAS to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will present at the Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference on December 2, 2021, and the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event taking place December 7-9, 2021.

Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the events and is scheduled to present as follows:

Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Available for One-on-One Meetings

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast: Virtual Presentation

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information, please register for the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event here or contact the Benchmark Company conference coordinators at [email protected].

About The Benchmark Company Discovery Conference

The Annual Benchmark Company Discovery Conference is hosted by The Benchmark Company, a boutique investment banking firm headquartered in New York, with regional offices across the United States. Benchmark provides Research, Sales, Trading, and Investment Banking services to public and private companies, institutional and high net worth investors, and family offices. The conference is regularly attended by more than 150 institutional investors and will feature approximately 50 presenting companies.

About SNN Network

SNN Network is a multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. It is a one-stop hub to find new investment ideas and gather the most up-to-date information on the small-cap and micro-cap market.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

