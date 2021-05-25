RESAAS to Present at LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational, hosted by Sequire Virtual Events, taking place on June 8-10, 2021.

Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, is scheduled to present as follows:

LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 2:00 pm. Pacific time

Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

About LD Micro Invitational

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 10, 2021. This three-day virtual investor conference will feature 200+ companies presenting for 25 minutes each and several influential keynotes. For investors interested in attending, please e-mail [email protected].

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., +1 (604) 617-5448, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton, MZ Group - MZ North America, +1 (949) 546-6326, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.resaas.com/

