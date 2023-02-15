RESAAS Services Inc. Engages Red Cloud Securities

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, is pleased to announce a signed engagement with Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud").

Red Cloud liquidity services, led by veteran trader Adam Smith and his liquidity team, will trade shares of RESAAS on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of RESAAS's common shares.

"Building a stronger and more liquid market for the Company's stock will benefit all RESAAS shareholders and potential investors," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Red Cloud has a proven record in providing greater liquidity, a tighter market, and rich insight into the Company's trading activity. Adding Red Cloud to our team is a proactive appointment to support the growth of our shareholder base."

Red Cloud is a decade plus established Toronto-based Registered Investment Dealer in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC).

The term of engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice. The Company and Red Cloud have an arm's length relationship, but Red Cloud and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of RESAAS. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market making agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month during the term. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

For further information: please contact: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; Company contact: RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com