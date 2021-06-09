RESAAS Launches Approved Supplier Program to Centralize Best-in-Class Tools for Agents

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, announced the launch of the RESAAS Approved Supplier Program to help Agents within the RESAAS Platform choose suppliers with confidence.

Through a formalized application process, RESAAS will select vendors to partner with and endorse as part of the RESAAS Approved Supplier Program. The chosen partners will receive advertising rights through the RESAAS AdSaaS™ advertising engine to enable advanced agent targeting.

"By leveraging the global RESAAS platform, which centralizes valuable industry-focused data and software applications, we will significantly reduce information overload for Agents when selecting suppliers for their business," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "With over a decade of experience in serving the real estate industry, RESAAS is aptly positioned to streamline best-in-class vendors that match the specific needs of REALTORS® and their clients. Approved supplier programs are proven to bring enhanced value to members, to promote leading partners, and bring increased value to RESAAS shareholders through the monetization of RESAAS's vast network."

RESAAS Agents selecting suppliers from the RESAAS Approved Supplier Program will gain exclusive discounts to those suppliers outside of available market offerings.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

