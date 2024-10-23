RESAAS Integrates AI into Commercial Data Exchange Platform, Streamlining Data Integration for Brokerages and Landlords

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced a major upgrade to its recently launched Commercial Data Exchange platform (CODE), by integrating advanced AI capabilities specifically for the movement of Data.

This cutting-edge enhancement empowers Brokerages and Landlords to seamlessly integrate their own Data into RESAAS CODE.

The addition of AI to RESAAS CODE marks a pivotal step forward in the flow of Data between customers and RESAAS. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, RESAAS CODE customers can now synchronize their Data in real-time in a "hands-free" manner. This eliminates manual processes, human-error, and barriers to entry.

"The range of technology systems used internally by leading Brokerages and Landlords varies extensively. Some are sophisticated and provide Data-feeds for integration with RESAAS CODE, while some still depend on legacy systems," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS has incorporated AI into our Commercial Data Exchange platform specifically to enable our new customers that have older infrastructure to efficiently and securely provide their Data to RESAAS. AI allows RESAAS to automate the Data ingestion process, eliminating barriers for onboarding and facilitating a real-time exchange of accurate Data."

The integration of AI into RESAAS CODE marks a significant leap forward towards the Company's vision of creating a fully self-serve Data platform. This capability will accelerate the rate of RESAAS CODE's growth by enabling both Brokerages and Landlords to onboard their Data with reduced friction and minimal effort, whilst retaining full control over how their Data is distributed across RESAAS CODE.

RESAAS CODE securely receives, organizes, transforms and shares Data with Brokerage customers. Brokerage and Landlord customers subscribe on an annual basis to access RESAAS CODE, generating monthly recurring revenue.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

