RESAAS Head of Industry Development Hosts International Real Estate Event

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, is pleased to report that the Company's Head of Industry Development, Joe Schneider, organized, hosted and moderated the inaugural International MLS Forum.

Over 100 leaders from 32 countries attended, representing all facets of the Global Real Estate Industry including Real Estate Broker Owners, Association Executives and CEOs of Multiple Listing Services (MLSs).

Mr. Schneider spent more than six years at the National Association of REALTORS, as their Director of Global Strategy. During that time, it became apparent about the absolute need to standardize how Real Estate is shared and transacted globally. Mr. Schneider hosted The International MLS Forum to bring together other Thought Leaders from the Global Real Estate Industry to find solutions to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and embrace technological innovations on an international basis."

The event focused on the importance of a single global Real Estate data standard as the basis for industry innovation.

"In most countries besides the US and Canada, Real Estate markets are loosely regulated and have virtually no central data repositories or standards," continued Schneider. "Most Brokers outside North America focus their efforts on hyper-local markets. The goal for the event was to leverage technology to bring high quality Real Estate market data to Global Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies."

The event was supported by the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) and the European Association of Real Estate Professions (CEPI).

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

