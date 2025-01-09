RESAAS Expands Commercial Data Exchange to Include Industrial Properties Through New Asset Class

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced the addition of the Industrial Asset Class to RESAAS Commercial Data Exchange (CODE).

The addition of Industrial properties within RESAAS CODE complements the existing Office Asset Class.

"Office and Industrial are the two largest Asset Classes of commercial properties that transact in most major markets," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "With this expansion of the RESAAS Commercial Data Exchange solution, RESAAS is securing new customers that sell, lease and manage Industrial properties."

The Industrial Asset Class is made up of the following property types:

Warehouses

Data Centers for Servers / AI

Manufacturing Plants

Distribution Centers

Truck Terminals

Research & Development Centers

Showrooms

RESAAS CODE brings reciprocity to Commercial Real Estate for the first time, enabling Brokerages to securely share their availability data in real-time with designated third-parties.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS Services Inc.

For further information please contact: Tom Rossiter, CEO, RESAAS Services Inc., Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com