RESAAS Delivers COVID-19 Rapid Tests to 27 European Union Countries

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has expanded its online ordering of COVID-19 Rapid Tests to all 27 countries in the European Union.

Rapid Tests are authorized by the European Commission.

Customers in all 27 European Union member countries can order online via RESAAS.

Express shipping to Europe is provided by UPS.

is provided by UPS. Tests are priced from €40 each.

Presents results in 8 minutes.

Easy-to-read finger-prick tests proven to be 98% accurate.

"Data levels and usage of the RESAAS Platform increased significantly across Europe throughout 2020," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "The Company received several requests to expand distribution of COVID-19 Rapid Tests worldwide. RESAAS is proud to offer customers in every member country of the European Union the ability to restore the business of real estate responsibly."

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

At present, all Rapid Test kits should be used in accredited laboratories, by registered medical practitioners, or health care professionals in residential and aged care facilities. Upon receiving Rapid Test kits, the Company recommends contacting a local test center to schedule an appointment.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: on RESAAS contact: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448 Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.resaas.com/

