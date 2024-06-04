RESAAS Appoints Industry Titan James Huang as Managing Director of Commercial Real Estate

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced the appointment of James Huang to the role of Managing Director of Commercial Real Estate at RESAAS.

Mr. Huang previously served as President of eXp Commercial, where, since 2020, he started and grew their Commercial division. Prior to eXp Commercial, Mr. Huang was President of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, where he led the company's expansion across more than 20 states and into multiple countries. Mr. Huang spent several years at Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, after a tenure as Vice President at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

Mr. Huang has been a member of the RESAAS Advisory Board since March 2022, as well as National President of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) since 2020.

"RESAAS has the opportunity to synthesize the future of Technology within the Commercial Real Estate industry," said James Huang, newly appointed as Managing Director of Commercial Real Estate at RESAAS. "I look forward to bringing my extensive network within the Commercial Real Estate industry to RESAAS, including Brokers, Brokerages, Sponsors and Capital Markets."

"Mr. Huang will lead the rollout and expansion of our newly created RESAAS Commercial division," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Mr. Huang's leadership, expertise and relationships will connect RESAAS Commercial to the most well-known and highly-regarded Commercial Real Estate Brokerages in North America. For the first time in this industry, Brokerages can securely share their data in real-time using RESAAS Commercial as their centralized data hub."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 258-3310; Company contact: RESAAS Services Inc., Tom Rossiter, CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com