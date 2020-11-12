RESAAS Announces First-to-Market Online Ordering & Home Delivery of COVID-19 Rapid Tests

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has launched online ordering of COVID-19 Rapid Tests.

Instant online ordering available to RESAAS agents located in the United States .

. Next-day express shipping available.

Tests are priced between $55 and $65 each, depending on volume.

and each, depending on volume. Available in quantities of 6, 12 and 24 packs.

The Rapid Tests are authorized by the FDA, and present results in 8 minutes.

Also concludes if the antibody is present.

Easy-to-read finger-prick tests proven to be 98% accurate.

"RESAAS is committed to enabling our agents to return to real estate responsibly. We are proud to launch our online ordering service, allowing RESAAS agents located in the United States of America to order COVID-19 Rapid Tests direct to their offices or homes," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS has worked diligently with attorneys, and with guidance from the FDA, to enable a first-to-market direct-to-customer solution for purchasing COVID-19 Rapid Tests."

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

At present, the FDA requires all Rapid Test kits be used in licensed clinical laboratories by prescription of a licensed health care provider. Upon receiving the Rapid Test kit, we recommend contacting your local test center to schedule an appointment.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448 Email: [email protected]