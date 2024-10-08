RESAAS Announces Extension of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced that it is intending to extend the expiry date of an aggregate 2,075,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") due to expire on October 17, 2024.

The Warrants were issued in connection with an over-subscribed private placement transaction that closed on October 17, 2023 and are exercisable at $0.60 per common share.

Under the proposed amendment to the Warrants (the "Proposed Amendment"), the Company proposes to extend the expiry date for a further one year to October 17, 2025 (the "Warrant Extension"), with all other terms of the Warrants remaining the same. The Proposed Amendment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Real Estate Industry, uniting all Real Estate Brokerages and Agencies in one Global, Centralized Industry Platform.

Over 600,000 RESAAS Agents in 160 countries have access to unique Real Estate Data, providing access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings only available inside RESAAS.

Some of Real Estate's largest organizations leverage RESAAS to provide Business Intelligence, new business opportunities, and real-time industry-wide communication. For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

