Representation of English-speaking Quebecers within the public service: the Quebec English-Speaking Communities Research Network submits its first report

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-speaking Quebecers, Christopher Skeete, has responded favourably to the initial conclusions of the study conducted by the Quebec English-Speaking Communities Research Network (QUESCREN) on the representation of the English-speaking community within the Québec's public service.

The study was launched at the request of the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise. It points to the low impact of equal access to employment programs on the representation of English-speaking people within Québec's public service. The people interviewed referred to the absence of targeted measures aiming to increase the representation of this specific group within the public service. They also raised the need to increase the interest of young English-speaking people in Québec affairs and to create greater access to employment within Québec's public service.

According to Mr. Skeete, this study demonstrates that the government must continue its efforts to improve the representation of English-speaking Quebecers within Québec's public service. He also emphasized that the conclusions of the report confirm statements heard during the recent consultation tour of English-speaking community groups. Indeed, various participants in the consultation process stated that this under-representation constituted an obstacle to obtaining services in their language.

"The study presents a clear picture of the situation. It seems evident to me that we will need to renew our approach if we wish to increase the representation of English-speaking citizens in Québec's public service. QUESCREN is invited to continue its studies and to join its efforts with those of the Secrétariat du Conseil du trésor to develop strategies that will enable us to achieve this goal as rapidly as possible."

Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

