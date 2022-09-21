Comprehensive training programs required to help support ever-expanding labour force needs

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA) released a new report by its Structure, Tower & Antenna Council (STAC) that aims to encourage and assist the development of comprehensive training programs for the next generation of telecommunications tower technicians.

As the demand for wireless services in Canada continues to accelerate, so grows the demand for skilled technicians trained to build and maintain the country's telecommunications towers and other critical wireless infrastructure. The new report, Training the Next Generation of Tower Technicians, identifies the opportunities within the industry labour force and the challenges posed by a lack of formal training and education programs.

"The telecommunications industry continues to grow as the number of Canadians and devices connecting to wireless networks increases every year," the report notes. "As wireless technology becomes more and more ubiquitous – and as 5G, the next generation of wireless technology, rolls out – the increase in demand for connectivity will only continue to go up. For this reason, there is an immediate and growing need for an expansion of telecommunications tower contractors in order to keep up with maintenance and reinforcement of the networks and infrastructure Canadians are increasingly relying on."

Through lengthy deliberations, research, and interviews with individuals involved in the launch of similar training programs in the United States, volunteer industry participants of the STAC Industry Workforce Development Committee prepared Training the Next Generation of Tower Technicians to guide the development of accredited training programs in different regions of the country. The report provides a detailed overview of proposed course content under six specific areas of study focused on developing working knowledge of telecommunications networks, physical construction, and occupational health and safety.

"Nearly 40 years since the first Canadian wireless towers were erected, we believe the time has come to establish standardized training for new telecommunications tower technicians," the report adds. "This offers an opportunity for post-secondary educational institutions and specialized training providers to support Canada's ever-growing need for wireless connectivity by helping to train the next generation of this highly demanded workforce and to contribute to an industry that will continue to play a significant role in fueling economic growth and innovation in Canada."

