Report: Holidays cancelled? Canadians would use the money to save, invest and pay off debt

The report also found that if the holidays were cancelled, nearly one in three Canadians would save and invest the money instead, while another one in four would pay off debt.

While this indicates that saving, investing and paying down debt are top priorities for survey respondents, 60 percent indicated that they would not be doing anything to actively save money over the holidays.

"Staying focused on achieving financial goals while making the most of the holiday season can feel like a stretch," said Phil Barrar, Mylo founder & CEO. "We created Mylo to give Canadians a simple, automatic and stress-free way to save and invest towards major life goals as well as shorter-term ones, like celebrating the holidays."

Mylo's analysis of anonymized data from its platform also suggests that its users may be protecting themselves from the notorious "holiday debt hangover" by saving money during the year through regular, automated contributions via the Mylo app.

The report also revealed insights about respondents in Canada's top cities:

Bah Humbug: Respondents from Winnipeg (68%), Saskatoon (68%) and Montreal (67%) top the list when it comes to saying that the money spent on the holidays isn't worth it.

Since launching in 2017, over 450,000 Canadians have created accounts to save and invest with Mylo. Using the app's automated savings and investing platform, Mylo users can easily save over $1,000 a year, which can be invested in a diversified portfolio of ETFs and provide valuable tax benefits through the use of TFSA and RRSP accounts.

The complete Holiday Spending in Canada, 2019 report, including raw data by province, is available here.

To learn more about Mylo, visit mylo.ai.

Quick Facts

About Mylo Financial Technologies

Mylo is the Montreal-based fintech that was founded with the social mission to help Canadians achieve their financial goals. The company launched its automated savings and investment app in July 2017, and is now focused on building a suite of other innovative products to help Canadians overcome the obstacles that stand in between them and the life they aspire to. Prior to launch, Mylo acquired Tactex Asset Management, which today manages over $140M in AUM. Mylo has now raised a total of $14M in funding from two of Canada's biggest financial institutions, including NAventures, the venture capital division of National Bank, and Desjardins Capital.

