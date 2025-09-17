Report from Green Jobs BC Projects Huge Job Growth in Building Trades as Canada Moves to Low-Carbon Economy Amidst U.S. Tariffs

Investments to support Canada's net-zero commitments by 2050 could generate up to 9.5 million job years of construction work, or 350,000 ongoing new jobs.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Meeting Canada's climate goals forecasted to generate millions of job-years of work in the building trades, finds a new report from Green Jobs BC.

Jobs for Today: Canada's Building Trades and the Net-Zero Transition explores the vital role Canada's construction industry plays in the net-zero transition, and the potential for green job growth in the building trades.

"The expansion of non-emitting energy sources is going to spur a boom in infrastructure and building construction like Canada has never seen," says report author Jim Stanford, Economist and Director of the Centre for Future Work. " In turn this will create millions of job-years of work for skilled construction workers. This will be a new era of prosperity for building trades. Donald Trump's erratic policies have reminded all Canadians we need to build a more resilient and self-sufficient economy, that is less vulnerable to his attacks. The massive investments required for the energy transition can play a central role in Canada's response to Trump. They will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, they will better unite Canada from west to east, and they will position us well to compete and succeed in a net-zero world economy."

The report projects new work for construction and building workers in all trades totaling between 6.3 million and 9.5 million job years between now and 2050. That represents an average of up to 350,000 ongoing jobs over this period, equivalent to a permanent step increase of 20-30% in total current construction employment in Canada.

"This report makes it clear: Canada's transition to a cleaner economy represents one of the most significant job creation opportunities in our country's history," said Sean Strickland, Executive Director of Canada's Building Trades Unions. "Skilled trades workers will be indispensable to delivering the energy infrastructure, retrofits, and clean technology projects that this transition demands. Our members are ready to lead the way by building a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous Canada for generations to come."

About the Centre for Civic Governance and Green Jobs BC

The Centre for Civic Governance (CCG), formerly the Columbia Institute, is a Vancouver-based, Canada-focused public policy think-tank with a mission to grow, foster, and support progressive leadership to advance equitable, inclusive, and resilient communities across Canada. We believe that communities that value social justice, the environment, and strong local economies are healthier and happier places to live.

Green Jobs BC, a project of CCG, strengthens communication, cooperation and efforts between labour, Indigenous organizations, and environmental organizations, in order to advance economic and environmental initiatives that: provide good green jobs; are socially equitable; are ecologically responsible; and result in the reduction of GHG emissions.

Established in 2000, CCG is a national charitable organization. www.ccg.eco

About Canada's Building Trades Unions

Canada's Building Trades Unions are an alliance of 14 international unions in the construction, maintenance and fabrication industries that collectively represent over 600,000 skilled trades workers in Canada. Each year, our unions and our signatory contractor partners invest over $300 million in private sector money to fund and operate over 175 apprenticeship training and education facilities across Canada that produce the safest, most highly trained and productive skilled craft workers found anywhere in the world. Canada's Building Trades Unions represent members who work in more than 60 different trades and occupations, and generate six per cent of Canada's GDP. For more information, go to www.buildingtrades.ca.

