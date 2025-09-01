Canada's Building Trades Unions Release Landmark Mental Health Report, Highlighting Union Support, and Announcing National Committee to Support Members

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Building Trades Unions (CBTU) today released a comprehensive report detailing the mental health and substance use challenges faced by its 600,000 members across 60 skilled trades. The report, prepared by the Douglas Coldwell Layton Foundation, sheds light on the unique stressors impacting tradespeople and emphasizes the inherent supportive role of unions in fostering member well-being, while also offering actionable recommendations for improvement.

The survey of over 1,000 CBTU members reveals that nearly half rate their mental health as fair or poor, with significant impacts stemming from work environments. Common issues reported include stress (77%), anxiety (62%), burnout (50%), depression (45%), and insomnia (38%). The report also highlights a correlation between job-related pain, substance use as a coping mechanism, and barriers to accessing mental health support. Importantly, the findings demonstrate that tradespeople feel a strong sense of community and support within their unions, more so than workers in other sectors, providing a crucial foundation for addressing mental health challenges.

"This Labour Day, we recognize the immense contributions of our members to building and maintaining Canada's infrastructure," said Sean Strickland, Executive Director of Canada's Building Trades Unions. "This report confirms what we've long suspected: our members face pressures that take a toll on their mental well-being. However, it also underscores the unique strength of our union structure in providing a built-in support network. We are committed to leveraging this strength, while addressing the challenges head-on, advocating for better resources, and fostering a culture of open communication within our unions and on job sites. Prioritizing our members' mental health is a central part of honouring and recognizing their work."

In response to the report's findings, CBTU is announcing the formation of a nationwide Mental Health and Substance Use Committee, bringing together representatives from across its affiliated unions.

"This committee signifies a unified commitment from all corners of the CBTU to prioritize the mental health of our members, building upon the natural support systems already in place," stated Robert Kucheran, Chairman of the CBTU Executive Board. "By working together, sharing best practices, and advocating for consistent standards across the country, we can provide the comprehensive support our members deserve, strengthen the existing bonds within our unions, and create lasting positive change. This Labour Day, we recommit ourselves to the well-being of every tradesperson in Canada."

Key findings from the report include:

Tradespeople feel more supported by their trades community than workers in other sectors, demonstrating the innate supportive nature of unions.

Nearly half of tradespeople surveyed rate their mental health as fair (29%) or poor (17%).

62% of workers who report poor mental health say their job significantly affects it.

25% use substances daily or weekly to cope with mental health challenges.

Stigma remains a primary barrier to accessing union-provided mental health and addiction programs.

84% believe their union offers necessary mental health supports, but only 10% have utilized them.

The report recommends:

Increasing awareness of addiction and mental health programs, leveraging the existing sense of union community.

Working with employers to reduce workplace injuries and ergonomic stressors.

Nurturing a sense of belonging amongst tradespeople to encourage help-seeking.

Recognizing physical pain in the trades and encouraging workers to seek medical help.

National Committee Members:

Alanna Marklund | Special Representative for Youth, Diversity and Indigenous Relations at The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada

| Special Representative for Youth, Diversity and Indigenous Relations at The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of and Bert Royer | Canadian Regional Director at Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust

| Canadian Regional Director at Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust Travis Merrett | Government Relations, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

| Government Relations, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Scott McQueen | International Representative, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers

| International Representative, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Nelson Cidade | Representative of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 46

| Representative of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 46 Jamie Andre | International Representative of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers

| International Representative of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Laureen Lagace | Health and safety Trainer Business Agent for Local 124 Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons' International Association

| Health and safety Trainer Business Agent for Local 124 Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons' International Association Lorna Harnum | International Representative at International Union of Operating Engineers

The full report is available at buildingtrades.ca/mental-health-and-substance-use/

About Canada's Building Trades Unions:

Canada's Building Trades Unions are an organization representing 14 international unions in the construction, maintenance and fabrication industries that collectively represent 600,000 skilled trades workers in Canada who work in more than 60 different trades and occupations and generate six per cent of Canada's GDP. CBTU's mission is to advocate for public policy and work opportunities that benefit our members and improves the living and working conditions for construction workers across Canada.

