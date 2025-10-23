A Historic Moment for Canada's Unionized Skilled Trades

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Building Trades Unions proudly commends Prime Minister Mark Carney's announcement today at Darlington's groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) project in Bowmanville, Ontario, an unprecedented, generational investment that marks a hinge moment in Canada's economic and energy future.

Darlington's first of the four planned SMRs will provide reliable, affordable, clean power to 300,000 homes. Over the next 65 years, this project will sustain approximately 3,700 jobs annually, with 18,000 jobs created during the construction phase alone. This makes Darlington the first SMR project in a G7 country, highlighting Canada as a trailblazer in nuclear innovation and a leader among the world's top economies. Canada is leading the way as a responsible and forward-thinking energy nation, strengthening its global position in sustainable energy development.

Backed by $2 billion from the Government of Canada and $1 billion from the Ontario government, this strategic initiative will cement Canada's role as a global energy superpower and uphold its reputation as a responsible, innovative leader in sustainable energy development.

Union careers will be built through this project, providing stable, good-paying jobs that support generations of Canadian families. The Darlington project will invigorate local economies and establish a new standard for sustainable energy development and is setting a powerful example for Canada's future energy infrastructure, today and for decades to come.

Sean Strickland, CBTU's Executive Director states, "This is a once-in-a-generation moment that will reshape Canada's economic and energy landscape. It's a smart investment that promotes secure, unionized jobs, enhances Canada's energy security, and cements our nation's leadership on the global stage. Canada's Building Trades Unions from coast-to-coast are prepared to do our part and continue driving this momentum forward at Darlington, and elsewhere."

As we near the November 4 federal budget, CBTU is eager to see this momentum in support of good-paying, unionized, skilled trades jobs continue, driven by meaningful tools to empower the workers who will secure and build Canada.

About Canada's Building Trades Unions

Canada's Building Trades Unions are an alliance of 14 international unions in the construction, maintenance and fabrication industries that collectively represent over 600,000 skilled trades workers in Canada. Each year, our unions and our signatory contractor partners invest over $300 million in private sector money to fund and operate over 175 apprenticeship training and education facilities across Canada that produce the safest, most highly trained and productive skilled craft workers found anywhere in the world. Canada's Building Trades Unions represent members who work in more than 60 different trades and occupations, and generate six per cent of Canada's GDP. For more information, go to www.buildingtrades.ca.

