Canada's Building Trades Unions Stands Ready to Support Major Federal Projects

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Building Trades Unions Executive Director and our Canadian Executive Board members were pleased to attend the announcement indicating the government's strong commitment to carry out their promise that Bill C-5 will create good-paying, unionized jobs. We are deeply proud of this milestone, which ensures that unions are firmly embedded in projects that will shape Canada's economic future and support strong, stable families for generations to come.

This milestone highlights the dedicated advocacy efforts of Canada's Building Trades Unions and our affiliates to ensure that federal investments uphold essential labour standards, including prevailing wage requirements and mandatory apprenticeship hours. These standards are essential to guaranteeing quality work, fair wages, and meaningful career opportunities for Canada's skilled tradespeople, who serve as the backbone of our economy.

Executive Director Sean Strickland stated, "Today's announcement marks a tremendous moment for unionized skilled tradespeople right across the country. By embedding strong labour provisions in these federal projects, we are not only creating jobs but also protecting workers' rights, ensuring safe working conditions, and building a more inclusive and sustainable economy. This is a win for workers, communities, and the future of Canada's unionized construction industry."

Canada's Building Trades Unions is steadfastly committed to working collaboratively with our affiliated unions, provincial councils, government, industry, labour partners, and the Major Projects Office to deliver on this promise to ensure that federally-funded projects serve as a powerful engine for economic growth and good jobs for all Canadians.

About CBTU

Canada's Building Trades Unions are an alliance of 14 international unions in the construction, maintenance and fabrication industries that collectively represent over 600,000 skilled trades workers in Canada. Each year, our unions and our signatory contractor partners invest over $300 million in private sector money to fund and operate over 175 apprenticeship training and education facilities across Canada that produce the safest, most highly trained and productive skilled craft workers found anywhere in the world. Canada's Building Trades Unions represent members who work in more than 60 different trades and occupations, and generate six per cent of Canada's GDP. For more information, go to www.buildingtrades.ca.

