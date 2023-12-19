Replenish Nutrients Provides Update on 2023 Agronomic Research Programs

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

OKOTOKS, AB, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (formerly EarthRenew Inc.) (CSE: ERTH) (OTCQB: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), is pleased to offer a comprehensive update on its 2023 agronomic research programs, showcasing a strategic expansion of initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable agricultural practices.

In the 2023 growing season, Replenish seized the opportunity to broaden its research horizons. This year marked the second phase of a crop rotation trial in collaboration with Farming Smarter and an exciting 4th year venture into the turfgrass market in the United States.

Crop Rotation Trial with Farming Smarter: Building on Success

Entering the second year of the crop rotation trial with Farming Smarter, Replenish is maintaining consistent fertilizer treatments from the previous year while rotating crops. This extended trial, focusing on crop growth, yield, and soil health, aims to assess the continued impact of Replenish products. As quoted from the Farming Smarter Report, "With the HESO and Rebuilder, especially the full treatments, performing as well as the standard fertilizer, growers can be confident that there will be no loss in crop performance by using those products. Also, the products can be applied the same as standard nutrients because they are all dry granular products of similar size and shape." Anticipated soil health results are expected to be available early in 2024, building on insights gained in the first year.

Turfgrass Market Expansion: Elevating Aesthetics and Soil Health

In a significant move, Replenish has been exploring the turfgrass market for the past four growing seasons, conducting a project at Indian Springs Golf Course in Montana. This initiative sought to validate the effectiveness of Replenish products in enhancing turfgrass aesthetics and overall soil health. Unlike traditional agriculture, the study at Indian Springs Golf Course focused on soil health improvements. The results from Biome Makers technology demonstrated the positive impact of the Replenish Rebuilder formula on soil biology function and plant health, contributing to healthy, visually appealing turfgrass. Replenish and Biome Makers are looking forward to hosting a collaborative webinar in early 2024, where we will unveil the program's results. This webinar aims to facilitate a comprehensive discussion on the confirmed microbial soil health benefits of our products.

Continued Research Plot Work: Sustained Excellence in Soil Health

Throughout 2023, Replenish continued its research efforts at its Research Plot outside of Strathmore, AB. Utilizing Biome Makers technology, the focus remained on gathering data on microbial soil health improvements. This year's trial was completed on feed barley, and initial findings reveal that an application of our Rebuilder formula has demonstrated superior performance compared to the conventional MAP (Monoammonium Phosphate) across various plant health metrics. These early results underscore the enduring positive influence on both soil health and crop performance, further affirming the efficacy of Replenish fertilizer solutions.

"These ongoing projects underscore Replenish's commitment to rigorous agronomic research and development," said Neil Wiens, CEO of Replenish Nutrients. "From traditional broad-acre agriculture to turfgrass management, our products continue to demonstrate their potential to enhance soil health, crop growth, and overall sustainability."

On-Going Success of Trials Translating to Increased Adoption and Distribution

Strong 2023 Q3 and Q4 sales volumes continue to demonstrate the success of Replenish products in trials and commercial applications. As noted in the Company's 2023 quarterly financial releases, Replenish has consistently improved its financial results on a year-over-year basis and has strong line of sight to continued improvements in the coming quarters. In line with the Company's objective of growing its core Replenish formulations and products, the graph below demonstrates the continued success of this objective over the past 5 years.

Success in the turfgrass trials is garnering strong interest in the retail lawn and garden market and further demonstrates Replenish's unique and value-added product lineup. Replenish is encouraged by the opportunity to serve this large retail market segment.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients is an agricultural biotechnology company and a leading intellectual property developer of regenerative fertilizer solutions and sustainable manufacturing processes to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. By combining Canadian-sourced nutrients with our proprietary delivery system, Replenish has developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops. To learn more about Replenish products, visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

About Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (formerly EarthRenew Inc.)

Replenish Nutrients Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (formerly EarthRenew Inc.) (CSE: ERTH) (OTCQB: VVIVF).

