Replenish Nutrients Announces Stock Option Grant

OKOTOKS, AB, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), announces the granting of stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

In accordance with the Company's stock option plan, the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 5,260,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, and employees on May 1, 2025. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.08, vest over a period of two years from the date of grant, and expire three years from the date of grant.

About Replenish

Replenish manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

