/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

OKOTOKS, AB, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (formerly EarthRenew Inc.) (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Dark Horse Ag Ventures ("Dark Horse"), a leading AgTech company specializing in providing simplified and perpetual data related to the most variable inputs on a farm, including water and fertilizer, to help farmers manage their crop inputs more effectively and profitably.

Replenish Nutrients Partners with Dark Horse Ag Ventures to Spearhead Sustainable Agriculture Innovation (CNW Group/Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.)

Dark Horse has developed a comprehensive product ladder allowing farmers to better leverage their own data to reduce input and operating costs by increasing the precision in their farming practices. Dark Horse's cutting-edge technology and product stack includes: Paradigm, Harvest Zones, and Symbiosis. These products help address critical challenges in agriculture by streamlining nutrient management, optimizing water based risk management, and maximizing yield potential while minimizing environmental impacts.

"We are excited to join forces with Dark Horse to drive innovation and sustainability in modern agriculture," said Neil Wiens, CEO, of Replenish Nutrients. "Through this partnership, we aim to empower farmers with advanced digital tools and practices that enhance soil health, increase crop yields, and ultimately make farming more profitable and sustainable."

The collaboration between Replenish and Dark Horse will capitalize on synergies between each company's respective product offerings. Replenish's focus on regenerative fertilizer solutions and sustainable manufacturing processes naturally complements and enhances Dark Horse's data-driven approach to precision agriculture, creating a powerful alliance poised to revolutionize the agriculture industry.

"By combining Replenish's expertise in sustainable fertilizers with Dark Horse's advanced data analytics and precision farming solutions, we can provide farmers with comprehensive tools and strategies to optimize their operations," added Tyler Lefley, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse. "Together, we aim to drive positive change in agriculture by promoting environmental sustainability, improving farm profitability, and enhancing food security."

The strategic partnership strengthens the product offerings of each company and creates new opportunities for sales growth. Combining Replenish's proprietary regenerative fertilizer with Dark Horse's digital agriculture tools is expected to further strengthen and reinforce the ties and relationships with new and existing farmers and drive increased sales through Dark Horse's data supported feedback that confirms the value and efficacy of Replenish's products.

The below graphic illustrates an example of Replenish and Dark Horse working together on a specific farm to provide value-added data insights into the benchmark levels of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Sulfur post-application of Replenish's SuperKS fertilizer. This data provides key insights into soil fertility trends, guiding future fertilizer purchasing decisions, and facilitating balanced nutrient management for optimal plant performance and profitability. Providing farmers with this level of timely insight will add tremendous value for farmers and further demonstrate the efficacy of Replenish's product line.

About Dark Horse Ag Ventures

Dark Horse Ag Ventures is an AgTech company specializing in converting scalable geospatial and farm data into simplified solutions that increase farm profitability. Their product ladder for coaching farmers leverages data to reduce costs and advance risk management through precision farming, offering solutions like Paradigm, Harvest Zones, and Symbiosis through their API driven platform DH-Connect to optimize nutrient management, crop protection, water based risk management, and yield potential.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients is an agriculture bioscience company and a leading intellectual property developer of regenerative and sustainable fertilizer solutions and manufacturing processes that support a healthy soil ecosystem and grower profitability. Through proprietary fertilizer products containing essential nutrients, biological material and a zero-waste manufacturing process, Replenish has developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops and sustainable farming business models. Replenish Nutrients is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF). To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

About Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (formerly EarthRenew Inc.)

Replenish Nutrients Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (formerly EarthRenew Inc.) (CSE: ERTH) (OTCQB: VVIVF).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to financial and operating results. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "may", "would", "should", "could", "plans", "expects", "budget", "schedule", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", and similar expressions, including variations thereof and negative forms. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries and other risk factors disclosed in our public disclosure which can be found under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that these risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.

For further information: Replenish Nutrients Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]