Replenish Nutrients Announces Strategic Financing Milestone to Support Beiseker Facility Upgrades

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

OKOTOKS, AB, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), a leader in regenerative agriculture solutions, is pleased to announce the successful closing of key debt financings totaling $1.15 million. This financing milestone supports the final upgrades to the Company's Beiseker granulation facility, positioning Replenish to meet the high demand for sustainable fertilizer solutions ahead of the critical spring planting season.

Beiseker Facility Positioned for Accelerated Growth

The financing will enable the Beiseker facility to achieve full operational capacity, producing between 20,000 and 25,000 metric tonnes of granulated fertilizer annually. These upgrades, expected to be completed by early Q2 of 2025, coincide with the spring fertilizer season, a key revenue-driving period.

The Company has already secured purchase orders for the first 6,000 metric tonnes of production at an average price of $575 per metric tonne, delivering strong gross margins of 25%-35% inline with previous disclosures. With consistent demand from long-time customers and distributors, Replenish anticipates selling the facility's full production capacity, unlocking positive EBITDA and operating cash flow on an annualized run-rate basis.

Confidence in Replenish's Vision and Market Position

"This financing underscores the market's confidence in our innovative regenerative fertilizer products and operational strategy," said Neil Wiens, CEO. "With Beiseker's upgrades nearing completion, we are poised to drive meaningful revenue and margin growth while supporting farmers with sustainable and effective solutions."

Replenish's track record of successful field trials and strong market acceptance position the Company as a trusted partner in sustainable agriculture.

Growth Beyond Beiseker

This strategic financing also provides momentum for future projects, including the planned DeBolt and Bethune granulation facilities. These initiatives align with Replenish's mission to scale sustainable agriculture and expand its footprint in high-demand markets.

Financing Details

The $1.15 million debt financing comprises the following components:

$750,000 Revolving Credit Facility: Interest-only payments, 1-year term (renewable), prime + 12% interest rate, secured by Company assets.

Interest-only payments, 1-year term (renewable), prime + 12% interest rate, secured by Company assets. $250,000 Loan: 10% interest, 18-month term (renewable), secured by Company assets

10% interest, 18-month term (renewable), secured by Company assets $150,000 Loan: 10% interest, 6-month term (renewable), secured by Company assets.

In connection with the debt financing, the Company issued 3,125,000 share purchase warrants at $0.08 conversion price, expiring January 1, 2027.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients is an agriculture bioscience company and a leading intellectual property developer of regenerative and sustainable fertilizer solutions and manufacturing processes that support a healthy soil ecosystem and grower profitability. Through proprietary fertilizer products containing essential nutrients, biological material and a chemical-free, zero-waste manufacturing process, Replenish has developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops and sustainable farming business models. Replenish Nutrients is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF). To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to financial and operating results. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "may", "would", "should", "could", "plans", "expects", "budget", "schedule", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", and similar expressions, including variations thereof and negative forms. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries and other risk factors disclosed in our public disclosure which can be found under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that these risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.

For additional information, please contact: Replenish Nutrients Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]