Replenish Nutrients Announces Corporate Update

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

OKOTOKS, AB, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (formerly EarthRenew Inc.) (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), announces effective September 30, 2024, Mr. Chris Best has resigned as a Director of Replenish to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Best's expertise in the power industry was well suited to the Company in previous years under the old EarthRenew banner and business model. With Replenish increasingly focused on its core fertilizer business, and with Mr. Best being able to pursue other opportunities in the power sector, the Board and Mr. Best determined it was an appropriate time for Mr. Best to transition away from the Company. The Company intends to bring in a new skill set to help advance the interests of the regenerative fertilizer business. The Board and Executive would like to thank Mr. Best for his valuable contributions to the Company over the past several years and wish him the best in his future endeavors. Replenish looks forward to announcing Mr. Best's replacement in the near future as the Company continues to establish and grow its presence in the large North American and international fertilizer markets.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients is an agriculture bioscience company and a leading intellectual property developer of regenerative and sustainable fertilizer solutions and manufacturing processes that support a healthy soil ecosystem and grower profitability. Through proprietary fertilizer products containing essential nutrients, biological material and a chemical-free, zero-waste manufacturing process, Replenish has developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops and sustainable farming business models. Replenish Nutrients is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF). To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

About Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (formerly EarthRenew Inc.)

Replenish Nutrients Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (formerly EarthRenew Inc.) (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF).

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.

For additional information, please contact: Replenish Nutrients Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]