MONTREAL, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Répit-Ressource, a social economy home care services enterprise (EÉSAD), employs 150 attendants and 28 administrative staff who have been servicing the entire population of Montreal's East end since 1997. The organization is proud to announce its merger with Services West-Nette, an EÉSAD servicing the West Island territory. The new organization, Répit-Ressource, now has around 200 employees, providing services to over 4,000 families.

The merger is effective since January 25th, 2024, and the resulting company will continue to operate under the name Répit-Ressource.

This pooling of resources is the result of a management mandate agreed between the 2 organizations and in effect since January 2023. This approach has enabled West Island seniors to benefit from the organizational structure of the largest EÉSAD in the Greater Montreal Area to redeploy services in the cities of de Baie-d'Urfé, Beaconsfield, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Kirkland, Pointe-Claire, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Senneville, as well as in the boroughs of Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève.

Over the past few months, more than 500 requests for services have been processed, and the number of attendants has increased by 50%, from 14 to 21, in addition to administrative positions divided between the two offices in Pointe-Claire and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. The merger will enable us to continue creating jobs, improving and diversifying the services offered on this territory, not only for current clients, but also for their families, friends and the whole community.

The complementary nature of our services and the extent of the territories covered will give Répit-Ressource greater development capacity and boost its growth and capacity for innovation. Répit-Ressource's mission now involves offering home care and support services to over one-third of the Greater Montreal Area's residents.

Of course, customers will continue to benefit from the same level of service quality to which they are accustomed. We want to remain close to our customers, at the very heart of their daily lives. Our teams of attendants are committed to working alongside them to achieve this goal. Thanks to our many partners for assisting us to the benefit of the entire community.

We invite people in need of services to visit our website www.repit-ressource.com or contact us at 514 353-1479.

For further information: Kristina Perreault, Deputy general manager, in charge of Communications and Partnerships, Répit-Ressource - [email protected] - 514-353-1479