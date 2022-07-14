Collaboration of the CISSS de Lanaudière with the Ministry of Public Safety and the Ministry of Health and Social Services

REPENTIGNY, QC, July 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Over the last few years, police work has greatly evolved and most of the calls received today are mostly social in naturei. This picture shows an upward trend in most municipalities in Quebec, and the Municipality of Repentigny is no exception. Statistics show that in 2021, nearly 40% of the interventions by agentsii of the Repentigny Police Service (SPVR) were related to a person with a troubled mental statusiii. In constant interaction with the territory's population and with an objective of offering an adapted approach to the population's growing needs, the SPVR is proud to announce the launch of its CIDD Project (Concertation, Intervention, De-escalation and Diversion), which consists in deploying an in-house unit of psychosocial workers into the field for people displaying a troubled mental status.

"This psychosocial unit is an innovative model for community public safety. It will be able to more adequately respond to the evolving needs of the population and to the current problems in the field. Police officers must frequently intervene in situations that require expertise from psychosocial workers who are trained and able to respond to this type of situation. This unit will also allow for the successful shift toward community policing that is coordinated with the area's organizations, as recommended by the Consulting Committee, on the realities of policing," stated Helen Dion, Director, SPVR.

Repentigny CIDD Project

The CIDD Project became a reality with the creation of an in-house intervention unit composed of six (6) psychosocial workers, two (2) of which are from the CISSS de Lanaudière and four (4) who will be hired by the SPVR. This group of civilian professionals is distinguished by its ability to intervene, directly in the field, with people who are in a state of psychological distress when it is safe to do so.

Their training and expertise in mental health will allow them to intervene differently with the more vulnerable members of the population, to defuse and take charge of crisis situations, in an adapted manner, by offering the necessary support to people in distress. This unit will also be able to liaise with the appropriate services, thanks to a collaboration upstream with social and community resources on the territory.

"This project once again shows our commitment to our population through our action plan to 'Evolving with our Community', which advocates the inclusion of all individuals and, in this case, a population that is too often stigmatized," adds Ms. Dion.

Patrol men and women remain present

As for the patrol men and women, they will support and intervene when a situation intensifies and/or the unit requires their assistance. In this way, the former will be able to continue their work by responding to other types of calls, knowing that situations related to people with a troubled mental status, but who are not dangerous, are dealt with by professionals from the psychosocial unit.

"The SPVR once again innovates with a unique intervention model in Quebec, adapted to the reality of our municipality. Its added value resides without a doubt on its winning community approach, from all points of view," states Nicolas Dufour, Mayor of Repentigny. "It is our duty, as a community government, to offer services to all people in our territory and to ensure they are taken care of when the need arises."

This project is possible thanks to a major financial contribution from the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Ministry of Public Safety, with up to 50 % of the project's financing. Their major contribution is proof of their confidence in this innovative model for service to the population. It would, however, not be possible to deploy without the collaboration of organizations from the area and the CISSS de Lanaudière.

"This is a collaborative project with the SPVR, and the CISSS de Lanaudière is proud of this additional action aimed at serving the population, which is perfectly in line with our populational responsibility," mentioned Mr. Norman Gugg, Assistant-Director of the Mental Health and Addiction Department at the CISSS Lanaudière.

With the deployment of the CIDD Project over the next few weeks—a 3-year pilot project—the SPVR is confident that people with a troubled mental status who find themselves in a vulnerable position will be assisted toward the resources that can help, always in collaboration with police staff and the area's organizations.

References



i Public Safety Ministry. (2021) "Final report from the consulting committee on the realities of policing; https://www.securitepublique.gouv.qc.ca/fileadmin/Documents/police/pratiques_policieres/rapport_ccrp_final.pdf

ii Statistics from the Repentigny Police Service.

iii The term "person with a troubled mental status" is commonly used by the police and is in no way a medical diagnosis.

