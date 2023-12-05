TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Rentsync, a leader in marketing solutions for the rental housing industry and the leading online rental marketplace provider in Canada, today announced a merger with Building Stack, a Montreal-based company renowned for creating software for the next generation of property management.

The integration of Building Stack into Rentsync's portfolio marks a significant step towards offering an all-encompassing list-to-lease solution for rental housing industry professionals. It also enters Rentsync into the resident life cycle technology market with Building Stack's best-in-class resident portal which includes rental payments.

"This merger extends our product offerings beyond marketing," says Max Steinman, CEO of Rentsync. "With a comprehensive suite ranging from an online leasing CRM to a resident portal with rent payments, we eagerly anticipate the integration of the talented Building Stack team into our family, and are excited to embark on this journey of growth together."

"We share a common vision in building the most customer-centric prop-tech platform in North America. This merger will empower our clients to reach more tenants and give them the tools they need to manage the entire tenant life cycle," says Pablo Menghini, COO of Building Stack.

Jonathan Margel, CEO of Building Stack adds, "We are extremely motivated to redefine the landscape of real estate technology in Canada. This also gives us the firepower to enter the US market in a meaningful way in the next few years. Our combined experience and resources will offer unparalleled solutions, driving efficiency and success for our clients coast to coast."

About Rentsync:

Rentsync is a leading SaaS and marketplace technology company based in Toronto, specializing in serving the rental housing industry. Rentsync offers a range of innovative products and services designed to streamline rental property marketing, leasing, and property management and owns and operates the Rentals.ca Network, the leading online marketplace for rental housing in Canada.

As a privately held Growth 500 company Rentsync boasts over 100 employees. Its commitment to professionalism, innovation, and accessibility has made it a trusted leading partner for rental housing marketers, leasing agents, and renters.

For more information, visit www.rentsync.com and www.rentals.ca .

About Building Stack:

Building Stack is a dynamic prop-tech company based in Montreal. It offers a web and mobile applications designed to manage the entire tenant life cycle, born from the combined efforts of real estate managers and tech specialists seeking more efficient property management tools.

The company, comprised of a team of over 20, is dedicated to providing an all-in-one platform that significantly improves the rental property management experience. Their approach is marked by a commitment to innovation, aiming to reshape the future of the rental housing industry.

For more information, visit www.buildingstack.com.

For further information: Media Contact Information: For more information about Rentsync and Building Stack, or to schedule an interview, contact Giacomo Ladas at [email protected] or 905-348-2842.