MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ) presented today the collective demands of nearly 15,000 tenants and allies for an immediate rent freeze across the province. Their petition, tabled this afternoon in Quebec's National Assembly by Andrés Fontecilla, also calls for the implementation of effective rent control in Quebec and the rejection of the second proposed amendment of regulatory criteria for rent increases, made public last month.

This second draft regulation, presented by former Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau, just before her reassignment to the Treasury Board, does little to correct the regulatory framework that has allowed rents to rise astronomically for several years. On the contrary, the new draft constitutes a handout to landlords since it allows an inflationary spiral in rent increase calculations and encourages landlords to make tenants pay for the entire cost of renovations to their units.

"The CAQ is opening the door to even greater increases and to an acceleration in the transfer of wealth from tenants to landlords. The new minister must understand that tenants' ability to pay has already reached its limit and that we will always oppose a government that aims to line the pockets of the wealthy at the expense of the majority!" denounces Émile Boucher, spokesperson and community organiser at RCLALQ.

In order to establish effective rent control, tenant associations and housing committees across Quebec are supporting the demands outlined in the petition :

Rejection of the current draft regulation;

Development of a new regulation aimed at effective rent control, based on variations in operating expenses;

The introduction of an absolute cap on annual rent increases;

The obligation for landlords to apply to the Tribunal Administratif du Logement (TAL or Administrative Housing Tribunal) to justify any increase above the set rate;

(TAL or Administrative Housing Tribunal) to justify any increase above the set rate; The creation of a public rent registry, accessible free of charge, allowing tenants to view the history of rents and major renovations;

A decree freezing rents until these new regulations and measures are implemented.

"It's time to act: the new minister, Sonia Bélanger, must show the people of Quebec that she can correct the mistakes of the past. Freeze rents now and get to work on regulatory reform that protects our right to housing!' concludes Shannon Franssen, interim coordinator and spokesperson for the RCLALQ. At the same time as the petition is filed today, the RCLALQ has also invited Minister Bélanger to meet with housing committees and tenant associations to discuss solutions to the unprecedented rent increases in Quebec.

See here for the RCLALQ's official response to the second draft regulation (in French):

RCLALQ websites: https://rclalq.qc.ca/ , locataire.info

RCLALQ social media: Facebook , Instagram

Images related to this communiqué: click here

About the RCLALQ

The Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ) represents more than 60 tenant rights organizations across Quebec. For over 45 years, it has been working to defend and promote the right to housing by advocating for market control measures and greater access to justice for tenants.

