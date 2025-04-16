MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Regroupement de comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ) reacted with anger and dismay to the reform announced today by Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau to the Regulation respecting the establishment of criteria for the setting of rents.

Urgent need to change the broken regulation

Contrary to what the Minister claimed last January - when she said that 'her hands were tied' - Duranceau demonstrated today that she does indeed have the power to amend the regulation and protect renters. However, the Minister's reform only pretends to repair the broken regulation that would have continued to fuel an unprecedented spiral of rent increases. The new version of the regulation announced today will actually benefit landlords to the detriment of tenants.

The new calculation method in no way responds to tenants' demands for real rent control in Quebec. It opens the door wide for landlords to increase their profits on the backs of tenants, with rent increases now based on the average rise in the cost of living as well as the cost of major renovations. In this way, Duranceau has standardised rent increases based not on the actual costs of managing a building, but on the potential market value of the property, to the greater benefit of landlords. In fact, if the reform had been applied from 2015, rent increases would have been much higher over the last 10 years than they were with the previous version of the regulation.

Hefty increases for major works

The regulation now provides for increases of 5% on the cost of major works. This reform is a direct response to the demands of landlords' associations, who believe that 100% of renovation costs should be absorbed by tenants, without any real compensation or supervision. They are literally being asked to pay for not only the roof over their heads, but all of the costs associated with repairing it! This reflects a fundamental change in the application of the law: property is now seen not only as a long-term investment, but also as a source of immediate profit.

Far from real rent control

Today's reform is clearly a missed opportunity to curb the housing crisis and abusive property speculation. What's more, the government continues their refusal to introduce measures such as compulsory rent control and a public register to prevent abusive rises, particularly when tenants change.

Faced with this affront, it is more crucial than ever that the public mobilise against the policies of the CAQ and its Minister of Housing. The RCLALQ invites everyone to join the national demonstration for the right to housing on Tenants' Day, to be held in Drummondville on April 24, and to participate massively in our e-mail campaign to Ms France-Élaine Duranceau demanding an immediate freeze and genuine, mandatory, universal and fair rent control.

Rents are skyrocketing, we need rent control!

ABOUT THE RCLALQ:

The Coalition of Housing Committees and Tenants Associations of Quebec's (RCLALQ) represents more than sixty tenant advocacy organizations across Quebec. For over 45 years, it has worked to defend and promote the right to housing by demanding rent control measures and greater access to justice for tenants.

SOURCE Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ)

For more information, please contact the spokespersons of the RCLALQ: Nicole Dionne, Coordinator at the Bureau d'animation et information logement du Québec métropolitain (BAIL), 418-456-6597; André Trépanier, Tenants' Rights Representative at the Comité d'action de Parc-Extension, 514-701-2984; Daniel Chainey, Coordinator of the Comité logement Lachine-Lasalle, 514-347-3323; For information in English, please contact: Félix Marois, Community Organizer at the Bureau d'animation et information logement du Québec métropolitain (BAIL), 581-995-3429