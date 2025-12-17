MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Regroupement des comités logement et associations des locataires du Québec (RCLALQ) today denounced the adoption of a new rent control regulation, which will only inflame the housing crisis in Quebec. Announced just one week after the C MHC unveiled data showing that rents have been skyrocketing for the past five years, this latest move by the CAQ government constitutes a veritable attack on tenants' rights and a refusal to find real solutions.

In response to years of poorly controlled rent increases, nearly 15,000 tenants and allies signed a petition this fall calling for the rejection of the draft regulation amending the Regulation respecting criteria for setting rent, tabled for review on September 3, 2025 . The regulation will officially come into force on January 1, 2026 , as announced today by Québec's Minister responsible for Housing, Caroline Proulx. "This regulation does little to correct the meager regulatory framework that has allowed the housing crises to rage unchecked since 2020. The minister is neglecting her responsibilities to tenants: to rebalance the rental market, she should decree an immediate freeze on rent increases until measures ensuring real control in Quebec are put in place," explained Émile Boucher, community organizer at RCLALQ.

On the contrary, the new bill is effectively a gift to landlords, generating an inflationary spiral by basing future rent increases on previous increases and passing on the entire cost of building renovations to tenants. "The CAQ has refused to hear or respond to criticism of its regulation, which will allow increases of at least 3% in 2026. Once again, without effective rent controls, we know that the actual increases will be much higher," says Shannon Franssen, interim coordinator at RCLALQ.

"Tenants, you are not defenseless against these legislative attacks by our government, which seems to prioritize the transfer of wealth to landlords rather than our right to fair control of the rental market. You have rights: you can always refuse an unreasonable rent increase AND stay in your home," says Ms. Franssen, who invites tenants to visit the website locataire.info for more information on the upcoming rent increases and tenants' rights.

Finally, the RCLALQ invites tenants across Quebec to stay tuned for calls to action from their local housing committee starting in January.

