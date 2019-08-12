Rentrée la Tête Haute: Welcome Hall Mission observes a drop in backpack request

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - For 18 years now, just before the beginning of the school year, Welcome Hall Mission has been giving free backpacks full of school items, lunch boxes and new shoes to the most underprivileged children of Montreal at Rentrée la Tête Haute. Education and school perseverance are key factors in halting the cycle of poverty, and this annual event provides a helping hand to struggling families. This year, 2,750 children will receive brand new school items and go back to school with their heads held high.

"Back to school should be an exciting and enjoyable moment for all kids, no matter where they come from," says Sam Watts, president and CEO of Welcome Hall Mission. A backpack filled with school supplies can make the difference between a child who stays in school and another who decides to drop out. "

In all its initiatives, the vision of Welcome Hall Mission is to do everything possible to help families get out of precariousness. Providing the necessary materials for school is one of the elements that contributes to academic success, as this allows children to arrive in class at the same level as the others. Many other programs also complete Welcome Hall Mission, such as after-school help with homework and the Marché Bon Accueil, a free grocery store that allows parents to send their kids to school with a full belly.

"This is the first year that Welcome Hall Mission has seen a drop in clients' demand for backpacks as part of the Rentrée la Tête Haute campaign," said Mr. Watts. "We hope this could be related to the fact that the living conditions of many families have improved in recent years thanks to the many measures that have been put in place to eradicate poverty in Montreal."

Welcome Hall Mission is privileged to be able to count on thousands of donors and hundreds of volunteers who make this event possible each year. Aldo, Ardene, Disney, Hard Knox, Henkel Canada, Medisca, Mizu Studios, Staedtler and Two Ten Foundation are also valued partners contributing to the success of Rentrée la Tête Haute. To accomplish this daunting task, companies such as PSP, Novartis, Desjardins and BDO have sent numerous employees to volunteer since last April to assemble all the backpacks.

In total, more than 87,265 items will be donated to children. Backpacks will be distributed from 9 AM to 4 PM on August 13th and 14th to families who have registered in advance. During these two days of fun, children can also participate in various activities while Acorn Street will be closed for the occasion.

Established in 1892, Welcome Hall Mission has become the largest doorway to help for Montrealers in need. Many programs are available to support the homeless, young single mothers, families, children and youth. Welcome Hall Mission gives them hope through concrete actions and effective solutions to help them improve their lives and reintegrate into society.

