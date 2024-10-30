POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Hemisphere, the highly anticipated residential rental project located in the heart of Pointe-Claire, is excited to announce the opening of its rental office. This milestone marks the first opportunity for potential residents to explore the groundbreaking project that promises to transform the Pointe-Claire urban landscape with its blend of luxury, sustainability, and community-focused living.

Rental Office for the Hemisphere Project Opens in Pointe-Claire (CNW Group/Hemisphere)

Hemisphere is poised to become an iconic part of Pointe-Claire, offering a unique living experience where modern design, elegance, functionality, and environmental consciousness come together. Nestled in a quite enclave, and strategically located with convenient access to the REM, shopping centers, and essential services, Hemisphere combines the advantages of city living with a deep respect for the area's heritage and community values.

A Vision Rooted in Pointe-Claire's Future

The development is the inspiration of George Vouloumanos, whose family has owned the property for nearly three decades, and his all-star team of experts, including KODEM, NEUF ARCHITECTS, SIX, and Norexco. Hemisphere represents the culmination of years of planning and dedication, ensuring that this new chapter of Pointe-Claire's history is crafted with care and purpose.

"In Hemisphere, we have created something architecturally beautiful that integrates seamlessly into the fabric of Pointe-Claire," said Vouloumanos. "At every turn, we have emphasized the quality of the project, from the building materials to the incredible list of indoor and outdoor amenities, to the expansive greenspaces all around the property. The goal was to make this the marquee project of the city, and for it to be a beacon of quiet luxury and timeless design. We see this as more than just a residential project—it's a legacy for future generations."

A Unique Living Experience

Designed with the future in mind, Hemisphere is set apart by its visionary approach to urban living. The project's two mid-rise buildings, arranged in an innovative "H" formation, are connected by a luxurious amenities pavilion that fosters social interaction among residents. The development features 334 rental units, with options ranging from ergonomic one-bedroom apartments to spacious three-bedroom layouts, offering customization options such as home offices, walk-in closets, and private terraces.

"From the very beginning, our goal was to create a place that harmoniously blends beauty, innovation, and functionality," stated Benjamin Sternthal, president of Kodem, the firm entrusted with the development of something truly extraordinary—a place where magic meets logic. "Hemisphere is not just a place to live; it's a destination where memories will be created for generations to come. We've struck a balance between timeless design and practical living, ensuring that this development will remain relevant and vibrant for years to come."

In addition to the high-end residences, Hemisphere will offer a resort-style living experience with a range of amenities designed for relaxation and community living. Residents will have access to an elegant lobby, indoor garage, thermal circuit consisting of a spa, cold plunge, sauna and poolside patios, workout room, yoga room, massage room and shared spaces featuring everything from a reading room filled of Taschen books, to a lounge surrounded by a fireplace, to a business center, and meeting rooms The surrounding green spaces include walking trails, community gardens, bocce courts, a dog park, and outdoor fitness areas, providing ample opportunities for connection with nature.

Sustainability and Community at the Core

At its core, Hemisphere is committed to sustainability. With 65% of the site reserved as green space—three times the required amount—the project sets a new standard for environmentally conscious development. This commitment extends to the energy-efficient design of the buildings, which exceed conventional standards by 25%, making Hemisphere a leader in sustainable living in line with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) MLI Select program.

"Hemisphere is about building something great that lasts, not just in terms of physical structures but in the positive impact it has on the environment and the community," added Vouloumanos. "We want future generations to look at this project with pride, knowing that it was built with integrity, sustainability, and a deep respect for the fabric and heritage of Pointe-Claire."

Discover Hemisphere Today

The rental office, located on-site, provides visitors with the chance to explore the unique design and features of the development firsthand. Prospective residents are invited to discover the carefully crafted model units, view the range of layouts, and experience the luxurious lifestyle Hemisphere offers. The team is confident that once visitors step into Hemisphere, they'll want to call it home for a lifetime.

"We are thrilled to finally open our doors and showcase the vision we've worked so hard to bring to life," said Benjamin Sternthal. "Hemisphere is not just another residential development—it's a community, a destination, and a legacy for Pointe-Claire, a truly timeless project"

About Hemisphere

Distinguished by pure elegance and symmetry, Hemisphere stands as an exclusive and unique rental real estate project that seamlessly integrates into Pointe-Claire with a profound sense of respect and harmony. Defined by its pure and timeless forms and distinctive H-shaped design, this development caters to the demand for elegant, high-end housing. With its lush greenery and expansive courtyards, Hemisphere extends an invitation to a world of natural grandeur.

Contact Information:

Hemisphere Rental Office: 275 Boulevard Hymus, Pointe-Claire, QC

Phone: 438 500-2986

Email: [email protected]

Website: hemisphereouest.com

