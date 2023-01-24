Renoworks Releases Renoworks Pro - A Revolutionary Solution for Remodelers

New Sales Resources to be Added to Scale Initial Wins

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or "the Company"), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology for the home renovation and new construction sector, announces the launch of its newly rebuilt contractor-focused visualizer solution Renoworks Pro. This online subscription service empowers remodelers with advanced AI-based design visualization, lead capture, and CRM integration capabilities.

"Renoworks Pro is a key component of our growth strategy," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks Software. "To increase Renoworks Pro adoption, we plan to augment our direct sales efforts and leverage our enterprise customers, technology affiliations, and channel partners. Renoworks has a proven track record of delivering value to its customers, earning a reputation as a trusted partner throughout the building materials industry, and initial Renoworks Pro deployments continue to build upon our industry reputation."

About Renoworks Pro

The new Renoworks Pro allows for rapid feature development, app deployment, and third-party integration. This enables the Company to deliver exceptional customer value and faster iteration cycles, ensuring that the solution is always up-to-date and relevant to the needs of remodelers. The new solution simplifies the process of capturing, qualifying, and engaging with homeowner leads, ultimately accelerating job win rates and delivering high-quality service.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the Company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from the information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: on Renoworks, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]; Renoworks Software Inc., 2721 Hopewell Place NE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T1Y 7J7; For investor information for Renoworks, please contact: Sean Peasgood, IR, Phone: (647) 670-2366, E-mail: [email protected]