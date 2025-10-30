Renoworks Expands Enterprise Adoption with Eight New Visualizer Launches

15 additional enterprise customers signed

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) (OTC: ROWKF) ("Renoworks" or the "Company"), an industry leader in visualization, design, and lead-generation technology for the building products sector, announces the launch of eight new enterprise visualizers for leading North American manufacturers and distributors. The Company has also signed 15 additional enterprise customers which are expected to launch by the end of Q1 2026.

These new enterprise customers further strengthen Renoworks' position as the visualization platform of choice for the building products industry, supporting its strategic focus on expanding recurring revenue, growing its enterprise customer base, and delivering immersive design experiences that accelerate the path from inspiration to purchase. Each new manufacturer and distributor integration also adds to Renoworks' extensive library of digital building product data, expanding the Company's catalog of materials, colors, and configurations that power its AI-driven visualization tools.

Renoworks is driving a new era of data-driven transformation in the building products industry, as leading manufacturers and distributors increasingly adopt its data science and AI technology. By leveraging these advanced capabilities, industry leaders are gaining deeper insights into customer preferences, identifying emerging design trends, and enhancing digital engagement with their audiences. This widespread adoption underscores Renoworks' pivotal role not only as a premier visualization provider but also as a catalyst for innovation and strategic growth within the building products sector.

New Enterprise Visualizer Launches Include:

Waypoint – Launched May 24, 2025

Blackhawk Building Supply – Launched June 6, 2025

Kline Home Exteriors – Launched June 26, 2025

PCS Cabinetry – Launched June 26, 2025

Fimbel Architectural Doors – Launched August 26, 2025

WeatherGard Windows – Launched October 1, 2025

R Stone – Launched October 1, 2025

Owens Corning Roofing (previously announced)

These additions span diverse segments, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, stone veneer and kitchen cabinets, illustrating the broad applicability of Renoworks' visualization platform across the residential construction and remodeling markets.

Management Commentary

"The addition of these new enterprise visualizers showcases the growing confidence leading manufacturers and distributors have in Renoworks' platform and technology," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "We're enabling our clients to provide homeowners and contractors with more accurate, engaging, and data-driven design experiences, while helping our enterprise partners scale their digital customer engagement, lead-generation capabilities, and internal data analytics concerning products and sales. This continued momentum reflects our strategic focus on driving recurring revenue growth and expanding our role in the broader remodeling ecosystem. The Company's growing portfolio of enterprise visualizers now includes dozens of top manufacturers and distributors across North America, reinforcing Renoworks' reputation as a trusted partner to the building products industry and a key enabler of digital transformation for home improvement brands."

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers, offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API.

For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the Company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations, Phone: 647-777-9597, E-mail: [email protected]